Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3840 x 2400 (Non-Touch) 3840 x 2400 (Touch) - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 Battery 95 Wh - 83 Wh 93 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 13600HX Intel Core i7 13700HX Intel Core i7 13850HX Intel Core i9 13950HX - Intel Core i5 13600HX Intel Core i7 13850HX Intel Core i9 13950HX GPU - RTX A1000 Mobile 6GB RTX A2000 Mobile 8GB RTX A5000 Mobile 16GB - RTX A1000 Mobile 6GB RTX A2000 Mobile 8GB RTX A5000 Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 128GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB 128GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB 12288GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 12288GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP ZBook Fury 16 G10 Easier to carry: weighs 320 grams less (around 0.71 lbs)

Easier to carry: weighs 320 grams less (around 0.71 lbs) Features a bigger (~14%) battery – 95 against 83 watt-hours

Features a bigger (~14%) battery – 95 against 83 watt-hours Better webcam recording quality Advantages of the Dell Precision 7680 Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2 Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

Value for money Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money. HP ZBook Fury 16 G10 USD GBP EUR CAD AUD PLN VS Dell Precision 7680 Calculate

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.35 kg (5.18 lbs) 2.67 kg (5.89 lbs) Dimensions 363 x 250.6 x 27.7-28.6 mm

14.29 x 9.87 x 1.09-1.13 inches 356 x 258.34 x 25.05-27.45 mm

14.02 x 10.17 x 0.99-1.08 inches Area 910 cm2 (141 inches2) 920 cm2 (142.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81.6% ~80.7% Side bezels 9.2 mm 5.7 mm Colors Gray Gray Material Aluminum Top: Aluminum

Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes Yes Liquid metal No No Number of fans - 2

Display 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3840 x 2400 (Non-Touch) 3840 x 2400 (Touch) 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 Size 16 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 142 ppi 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support - No Sync technology No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Ambient light sensor Yes Yes Display tests Contrast - 1300:1 sRGB color space 100% - DCI-P3 color gamut - 100% Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness ZBook Fury 16 G10 400 nits Precision 7680 +25% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 95 Wh 83 Wh 93 Wh Voltage - 11.55 V Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 150 / 200 / 230 W 180 / 240 W Cable length 1 meters 1 meters Weight of AC adapter 712 / 754 grams 480 / 670 grams

Graphics Card GPU name RTX A1000 Mobile 6GB RTX A2000 Mobile 8GB RTX A5000 Mobile 16GB RTX A1000 Mobile 6GB RTX A2000 Mobile 8GB RTX A5000 Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 630 MHz 630 MHz GPU boost clock 1140 MHz 1140 MHz FLOPS 4.92 TFLOPS 4.92 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~11 Gbps ~11 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32 GPU performance ZBook Fury 16 G10 4.92 TFLOPS Precision 7680 4.92 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 128GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 128GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x16 GB Clock 5600 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 4 2 Max. ram size 128 GB 128 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB 12288GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 12288GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 4 3 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 3 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3 Fingerprint Optional Yes Infrared sensor Optional Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 11.5 x 8.0 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on Precision 7680: - Size and weight may vary depending on the configuration. - Max memory configuration: 128 GB through CAMM module, 64 GB via SODIMM.

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.