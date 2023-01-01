Home > Laptop comparison > ZBook Fury 16 G10 or Precision 7680 – what's better?

HP ZBook Fury 16 G10 vs Dell Precision 7680

53 out of 100
HP ZBook Fury 16 G10
VS
54 out of 100
Dell Precision 7680
HP ZBook Fury 16 G10
Dell Precision 7680
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 95 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP ZBook Fury 16 G10 and Dell Precision 7680 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Performance (Apps):
Gaming (3D):
Screen:
Battery and Portability:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP ZBook Fury 16 G10
  • Easier to carry: weighs 320 grams less (around 0.71 lbs)
  • Features a bigger (~14%) battery – 95 against 83 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the Dell Precision 7680
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

Value for money

Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
VS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ZBook Fury 16 G10
vs
Precision 7680

Case

Weight 2.35 kg (5.18 lbs) 2.67 kg (5.89 lbs)
Dimensions 363 x 250.6 x 27.7-28.6 mm
14.29 x 9.87 x 1.09-1.13 inches		 356 x 258.34 x 25.05-27.45 mm
14.02 x 10.17 x 0.99-1.08 inches
Area 910 cm2 (141 inches2) 920 cm2 (142.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.6% ~80.7%
Side bezels 9.2 mm 5.7 mm
Colors Gray Gray
Material Aluminum Top: Aluminum
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes Yes
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans - 2

Display

Size 16 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support - No
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Ambient light sensor Yes Yes
Display tests
Contrast - 1300:1
sRGB color space 100% -
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness
ZBook Fury 16 G10
400 nits
Precision 7680 +25%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.55 V
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 150 / 200 / 230 W 180 / 240 W
Cable length 1 meters 1 meters
Weight of AC adapter 712 / 754 grams 480 / 670 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.8 GHz 4.8 GHz
Cores 14 (6P + 8E) 14 (6P + 8E)
Threads 20 20
L3 Cache 24 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 630 MHz 630 MHz
GPU boost clock 1140 MHz 1140 MHz
FLOPS 4.92 TFLOPS 4.92 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~11 Gbps ~11 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32
GPU performance
ZBook Fury 16 G10
4.92 TFLOPS
Precision 7680
4.92 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x16 GB
Clock 5600 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 4 2
Max. ram size 128 GB 128 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 4 3
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 3 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Infrared sensor Optional Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Further details
Notes on Precision 7680:
    - Size and weight may vary depending on the configuration.
    - Max memory configuration: 128 GB through CAMM module, 64 GB via SODIMM.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Precision 7670 or Precision 7680
2. Precision 5680 or Precision 7680
3. XPS 15 9530 (2023) or Precision 7680
4. XPS 17 9730 (2023) or Precision 7680
5. MacBook Pro 16 (2023) or Precision 7680
6. MacBook Pro 16 (2023) or ZBook Fury 16 G10
7. ZBook Fury 16 G9 or ZBook Fury 16 G10
8. MacBook Pro 16 (2021) or ZBook Fury 16 G10
9. XPS 15 9530 (2023) or ZBook Fury 16 G10
10. Galaxy Book 3 Ultra or ZBook Fury 16 G10
Compare other laptops (760+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Precision 7680 and HP ZBook Fury 16 G10 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский