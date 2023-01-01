Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 (IPS) 3840 x 2400 (OLED) - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3840 x 2400 (Non-Touch) 3840 x 2400 (Touch) CPU - Intel Core i5 13600HX Intel Core i7 13700HX Intel Core i7 13850HX Intel Core i9 13950HX Intel Core i9 13980HX - Intel Core i5 13600HX Intel Core i7 13700HX Intel Core i7 13850HX Intel Core i9 13950HX GPU - RTX A1000 Mobile 4GB RTX A2000 Mobile 8GB RTX A3000 Mobile 12GB RTX A4500 Mobile 16GB RTX A5500 Mobile 16GB - RTX A1000 Mobile 6GB RTX A2000 Mobile 8GB RTX A5000 Mobile 16GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB 128GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 128GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB 12288GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad P16 Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2 Advantages of the HP ZBook Fury 16 G10 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 600 grams less (around 1.32 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 600 grams less (around 1.32 lbs) Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.95 kg (6.5 lbs) 2.35 kg (5.18 lbs) Dimensions 363.98 x 265.94 x 30.23 mm

14.33 x 10.47 x 1.19 inches 363 x 250.6 x 27.7-28.6 mm

14.29 x 9.87 x 1.09-1.13 inches Area 968 cm2 (150 inches2) 910 cm2 (141 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~76.7% ~81.6% Side bezels 9.7 mm 9.2 mm Colors Black, Gray Gray Material Top: Aluminum

Middle: Aluminum

Bottom: Plastic

Aluminum Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No Yes Liquid metal No No Number of fans 2 -

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 (IPS) 3840 x 2400 (OLED) 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3840 x 2400 (Non-Touch) 3840 x 2400 (Touch) Size 16 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 142 ppi 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No - Sync technology No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Ambient light sensor No Yes Display tests Contrast 1200:1 - sRGB color space 100% 100% Max. brightness ThinkPad P16 300 nits ZBook Fury 16 G10 +33% 400 nits

Battery Capacity 94 Wh 95 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Left Charge power 170 / 230 W 150 / 200 / 230 W Cable length - 1 meters Weight of AC adapter - 712 / 754 grams

Graphics Card GPU name RTX A1000 Mobile 4GB RTX A2000 Mobile 8GB RTX A3000 Mobile 12GB RTX A4500 Mobile 16GB RTX A5500 Mobile 16GB RTX A1000 Mobile 6GB RTX A2000 Mobile 8GB RTX A5000 Mobile 16GB TGP 60 W - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 630 MHz 630 MHz GPU boost clock 1140 MHz 1140 MHz FLOPS 4.92 TFLOPS 4.92 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~11 Gbps ~11 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32 GPU performance ThinkPad P16 4.92 TFLOPS ZBook Fury 16 G10 4.92 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 128GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 128GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 5600 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 4 4 Max. ram size 128 GB 128 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB 12288GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 4 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3 Fingerprint Yes Optional Infrared sensor Optional Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No 1x v1.4 VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 11.5 x 6.76 cm - Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

