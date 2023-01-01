Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad P16 or ZBook Fury 16 G10 – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad P16 vs HP ZBook Fury 16 G10

58 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad P16
VS
53 out of 100
HP ZBook Fury 16 G10
Lenovo ThinkPad P16
HP ZBook Fury 16 G10
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad P16 and HP ZBook Fury 16 G10 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Performance (Apps):
Gaming (3D):
Screen:
Battery and Portability:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad P16
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
Advantages of the HP ZBook Fury 16 G10
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 600 grams less (around 1.32 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits

Value for money

Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
VS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad P16
vs
ZBook Fury 16 G10

Case

Weight 2.95 kg (6.5 lbs) 2.35 kg (5.18 lbs)
Dimensions 363.98 x 265.94 x 30.23 mm
14.33 x 10.47 x 1.19 inches		 363 x 250.6 x 27.7-28.6 mm
14.29 x 9.87 x 1.09-1.13 inches
Area 968 cm2 (150 inches2) 910 cm2 (141 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.7% ~81.6%
Side bezels 9.7 mm 9.2 mm
Colors Black, Gray Gray
Material Top: Aluminum
Middle: Aluminum
Bottom: Plastic
Aluminum
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 2 -

Display

Size 16 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No -
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Ambient light sensor No Yes
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 -
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Max. brightness
ThinkPad P16
300 nits
ZBook Fury 16 G10 +33%
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 170 / 230 W 150 / 200 / 230 W
Cable length - 1 meters
Weight of AC adapter - 712 / 754 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.8 GHz 4.8 GHz
Cores 14 (6P + 8E) 14 (6P + 8E)
Threads 20 20
L3 Cache 24 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 60 W -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 630 MHz 630 MHz
GPU boost clock 1140 MHz 1140 MHz
FLOPS 4.92 TFLOPS 4.92 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~11 Gbps ~11 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32
GPU performance
ThinkPad P16
4.92 TFLOPS
ZBook Fury 16 G10
4.92 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 5600 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 4 4
Max. ram size 128 GB 128 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 4
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Infrared sensor Optional Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 6.76 cm -
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. MSI Creator Z17 HX Studio and HP ZBook Fury 16 G10
2. HP ZBook Fury 16 G9 and Fury 16 G10
3. Dell Precision 7680 and HP ZBook Fury 16 G10
4. Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023) and HP ZBook Fury 16 G10
5. Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) and HP ZBook Fury 16 G10
6. LG Gram Style 16" (2023) and Lenovo ThinkPad P16
7. Lenovo ThinkPad P1 Gen 6 and ThinkPad P16
8. Lenovo ThinkPad P16v and ThinkPad P16
9. Lenovo ThinkPad T16 Gen 2 and ThinkPad P16
10. Lenovo ThinkPad P16s Gen 2 and ThinkPad P16
Compare other laptops (760+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of HP ZBook Fury 16 G10 and Lenovo ThinkPad P16 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский