Huawei MateBook D 15 2021 Launched: January 2021

January 2021 Screen-to-body ratio: ~81.6%

~81.6% Dimensions: 357.8 x 229.9 x 16.9 mm (14.09 x 9.05 x 0.67 inches)

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the MateBook D 15 2021. Performance 50 Gaming 32 Display 34 Battery Life 55 Connectivity 67 Case 89 NanoReview Score 46

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Huawei MateBook D 15 2021

Case Weight 1.56 kg (3.44 lbs) Dimensions 357.8 x 229.9 x 16.9 mm

14.09 x 9.05 x 0.67 inches Area 823 cm2 (127.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81.6% Side bezels 6.2 mm Colors Silver, Gray Transformer No Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 1

Display 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No Touchscreen No Coating Matte Display tests Contrast 800:1 Max. brightness 250 nits

Battery Capacity 42 Wh Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left Charge power 65 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 1135G7 Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz Cores 4 Threads 8 L3 Cache 8 MB Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1283 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 4245 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 1305 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 4863

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W Type Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared Memory type DDR4 Memory speed 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 GPU performance 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz Type DDR4 Upgradable No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 1 NVMe Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 Bluetooth v5.1 Fingerprint Yes Optical drive No Webcam In the keyboard button Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader No Proprietary charging port No