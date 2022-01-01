Home > Laptop comparison > MateBook D 16 2022 or MateBook D 15 2021 – what's better?

Huawei MateBook D 16 2022 vs MateBook D 15 2021

50 out of 100
Huawei MateBook D 16 2022
VS
48 out of 100
Huawei MateBook D 15 2021
Huawei MateBook D 16 2022
Huawei MateBook D 15 2021
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Huawei MateBook D 16 2022 and MateBook D 15 2021 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Huawei MateBook D 16 2022
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~43%) battery – 60 against 42 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the Huawei MateBook D 15 2021
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 140 grams less (around 0.31 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (127.6 vs 137.5 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
MateBook D 16 2022
vs
MateBook D 15 2021

Case

Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) 1.56 kg (3.44 lbs)
Dimensions 356.7 x 248.7 x 18.4 mm
14.04 x 9.79 x 0.72 inches		 357.8 x 229.9 x 16.9 mm
14.09 x 9.05 x 0.67 inches
Area 887 cm2 (137.5 inches2) 823 cm2 (127.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.7% ~81.6%
Side bezels 6 mm 6.2 mm
Colors Gray Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level 39.8 dB 43.9 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 1495:1
sRGB color space 96.4% 63.4%
Adobe RGB profile 68.3% 43.7%
DCI-P3 color gamut 66.2% 42.3%
Response time - 42 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 181 gramm 200 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.0 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 8 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (48EU) Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X DDR4
Memory speed 3.73 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 384 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 12 20
GPU performance
MateBook D 16 2022
0.84 TFLOPS
MateBook D 15 2021 +68%
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3733 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Loudness 76 dB 84.2 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display In the keyboard button
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

