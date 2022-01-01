You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Battery 42 Wh - 42 Wh 56 Wh CPU Intel Core i5 1135G7 - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM - 8GB 16GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 512GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Honor MagicBook 15 (2021) Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS

Provides 28% higher max. screen brightness: 320 vs 250 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.56 kg (3.44 lbs) 1.56 kg (3.44 lbs) Dimensions 357.8 x 229.9 x 16.9 mm
14.09 x 9.05 x 0.67 inches

14.09 x 9.05 x 0.67 inches 357.8 x 229.9 x 16.9 mm

Area 823 cm2 (127.5 inches2) 823 cm2 (127.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81.6% ~81.6% Side bezels 6.2 mm 6.2 mm Colors Silver, Gray Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level - 36.5 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 800:1 1230:1 sRGB color space - 96.3% Adobe RGB profile - 67.5% DCI-P3 color gamut - 65.4% Response time - 30 ms Max. brightness MateBook D 15 2021 250 nits MagicBook 15 (2021) +28% 320 nits

Battery Capacity 42 Wh 42 Wh 56 Wh Full charging time - 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter - 197 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce MX450 2GB TGP 15 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz - GPU boost clock 1100 MHz - FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 2 GB Memory type DDR4 GDDR6 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 896 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 56 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32 GPU performance MateBook D 15 2021 1.41 TFLOPS MagicBook 15 (2021) +100% 2.822 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 512GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos - Yes Loudness - 79.5 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam In the keyboard button In the keyboard button Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.2 mm Touchpad Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.