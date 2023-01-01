Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i (14", Gen 8) Launched: December 2022

December 2022 Screen-to-body ratio: ~78.2%

~78.2% Dimensions: 324.3 x 213 x 17.9 mm (12.77 x 8.39 x 0.7 inches)

Display: 1920 x 1080 (TN) 1920 x 1080 (IPS, Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (IPS, Touch) CPU: Intel Core i3 N305 Intel Core i3 1305U Intel Core i3 1315U Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i7 1355U RAM: 4GB 8GB 16GB Storage: 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the IdeaPad Slim 3i (14", Gen 8). Performance 43 Gaming 25 Display 37 Battery Life 61 Connectivity 67 Case 88 NanoReview Score 45

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i (14", Gen 8)

Case Weight 1.31 kg (2.89 lbs) Dimensions 324.3 x 213 x 17.9 mm

12.77 x 8.39 x 0.7 inches Area 691 cm2 (107.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.2% Side bezels 7.2 mm Colors Gray, Blue Transformer No Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Liquid metal No Number of fans 1

Display 1920 x 1080 (TN) 1920 x 1080 (IPS, Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (IPS, Touch) Size 14 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No Touchscreen No Coating Matte Display tests Contrast 400:1 Max. brightness 250 nits

Battery Capacity 47 Wh Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left Charge power 65 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i3 N305 Intel Core i3 1305U Intel Core i3 1315U Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i7 1355U Base frequency 0 GHz Cores 8 (0P + 8E) Threads 8 L3 Cache 6 MB Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1072 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 4508 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 1186 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 3485 Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics (32 EU) TGP 45 W Type Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1400 MHz FLOPS 0.74 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 Memory speed 4.8 Gbps Shading units (cores) 256 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 16 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8 GPU performance 0.74 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5 Upgradable No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 1 NVMe Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 Power 2x1.5W Dolby Atmos Yes Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 Bluetooth v5.1 Fingerprint Optional Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Numpad No Backlight Yes Touchpad Surface Plastic Windows Precision Yes