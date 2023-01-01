You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1080 - 1920 x 1080 (TN) 1920 x 1080 (IPS, Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (IPS, Touch) Battery - 38 Wh 45 Wh 47 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 3 5300U AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U - Intel Core i3 N305 Intel Core i3 1305U Intel Core i3 1315U Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i7 1355U RAM - 4GB 8GB 12GB 16GB - 4GB 8GB 16GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 (15", AMD) Around 36% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 36% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Display has support for touch input

Display has support for touch input User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)

User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB) Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i (14", Gen 8) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 390 grams less (around 0.86 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 390 grams less (around 0.86 lbs) Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 47 against 38 watt-hours

Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 47 against 38 watt-hours Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (107.1 vs 131.7 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) 1.31 kg (2.89 lbs) Dimensions 359.2 x 236.5 x 19.9 mm

14.14 x 9.31 x 0.78 inches 324.3 x 213 x 17.9 mm

12.77 x 8.39 x 0.7 inches Area 850 cm2 (131.6 inches2) 691 cm2 (107.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79% ~78.2% Side bezels 6.9 mm 7.2 mm Colors Gray, Blue, Yellow Gray, Blue Transformer No No Opening angle 175° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal - No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level (max. load) 44 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 (TN) 1920 x 1080 (IPS, Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (IPS, Touch) Size 15.6 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1402:1 400:1 sRGB color space 57.7% - Adobe RGB profile 41.2% - DCI-P3 color gamut 40% - Response time 26 ms - Max. brightness IdeaPad 3 (15", AMD) +20% 300 nits IdeaPad Slim 3i (14", Gen 8) 250 nits

Battery Capacity 38 Wh 45 Wh 47 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 200 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) Intel UHD Graphics (32 EU) TGP 15 W 45 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 0 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1400 MHz FLOPS - 0.74 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 LPDDR5 Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 4.8 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 256 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 16 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8 8 GPU performance IdeaPad 3 (15", AMD) n/a IdeaPad Slim 3i (14", Gen 8) 0.74 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 12GB 16GB 4GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x4 GB 1x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - Max. ram size 16 GB -

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x1.5W 2x1.5W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 76.4 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v5 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5.1 Fingerprint Optional Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 10.5 x 7.0 cm - Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on IdeaPad 3 (15", AMD): - The config with 12GB of RAM is available in two options: 4GB soldered and 8GB SO-DIMM or a single DDR4-3200 memory module. Notes on IdeaPad Slim 3i (14", Gen 8): - Camera options: 720p or 1080p. - Integrated 128 GB UFS 3.1 storage and an additional M.2 SSD slot.

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.