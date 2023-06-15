Home > Laptop comparison > IdeaPad Slim 3i (15″, Gen 8): full specs and tests

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i (15″, Gen 8)

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i (15″, Gen 8)
  • Launched: December 2022
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~79.2%
  • Dimensions: 359.2 x 236 x 17.9 mm (14.14 x 9.29 x 0.7 inches)
Display:
CPU:
RAM:

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i (15″, Gen 8)

Case

Weight 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
Dimensions 359.2 x 236 x 17.9 mm
14.14 x 9.29 x 0.7 inches
Area 848 cm2 (131.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.2%
Side bezels 6.9 mm
Colors Gray, Blue
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Liquid metal No
Number of fans 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
Contrast 400:1
Max. brightness
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0 GHz
Cores 8 (0P + 8E)
Threads 8
L3 Cache 6 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1072
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4535
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1191
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
3541
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 45 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1400 MHz
FLOPS 0.74 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5
Memory speed 4.8 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 256
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 16
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8
GPU performance
0.74 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5
Upgradable No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Power 2x1.5W
Dolby Atmos Yes
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.1
Fingerprint Optional
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Size 10.4 x 6.9 cm
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes
Notes
    - Two camera options are available: 720p and 1080p.
    - Built-in 128 GB UFS 3.1 storage with a separate M.2 SSD slot.

