Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i (15″, Gen 8)
- Launched: December 2022
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~79.2%
- Dimensions: 359.2 x 236 x 17.9 mm (14.14 x 9.29 x 0.7 inches)
Review
Performance
43
Gaming
25
Display
34
Battery Life
61
Connectivity
67
Case
83
NanoReview Score
44
Tests and SpecificationsDetailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i (15″, Gen 8)
Case
|Weight
|1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
|Dimensions
|359.2 x 236 x 17.9 mm
14.14 x 9.29 x 0.7 inches
|Area
|848 cm2 (131.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.2%
|Side bezels
|6.9 mm
|Colors
|Gray, Blue
|Transformer
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|Number of fans
|1
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Contrast
|400:1
Max. brightness
250 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0 GHz
|Cores
|8 (0P + 8E)
|Threads
|8
|L3 Cache
|6 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1072
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4535
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1191
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
3541
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|45 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1400 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.74 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|Memory speed
|4.8 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|256
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|16
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|8
GPU performance
0.74 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|Power
|2x1.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Size
|10.4 x 6.9 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
Notes
- Two camera options are available: 720p and 1080p.
- Built-in 128 GB UFS 3.1 storage with a separate M.2 SSD slot.