Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i (15″, Gen 8) Features a bigger (~15%) battery – 47 against 41 watt-hours

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface 41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the HP Laptop 15 User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) 1.59 kg (3.51 lbs) Dimensions 359.2 x 236 x 17.9 mm

14.14 x 9.29 x 0.7 inches 359.8 x 236 x 18.6 mm

14.17 x 9.29 x 0.73 inches Area 848 cm2 (131.4 inches2) 849 cm2 (131.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.2% ~79% Side bezels 6.9 mm 7.2 mm Colors Gray, Blue White, Black, Silver, Gold, Blue, Rose gold Material Plastic Plastic Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 1

Display 1920 x 1080 (TN) 1920 x 1080 (IPS, Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (IPS, Touch) 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 100 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support No No Sync technology No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Ambient light sensor No No Display tests Contrast 400:1 - Max. brightness IdeaPad Slim 3i (15″, Gen 8) 250 nits Laptop 15 250 nits

Battery Capacity 47 Wh 41 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Left Right Charge power 65 W 45 W Weight of AC adapter 297 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 24 EU) Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 24 EU) TGP 10 W 10 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm FLOPS 0.3 TFLOPS 0.3 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 DDR4 Memory speed 4.8 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 256 256 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 16 16 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8 8 GPU performance IdeaPad Slim 3i (15″, Gen 8) 0.3 TFLOPS Laptop 15 0.3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 16GB 4GB 8GB 12GB 16GB Channels 1x4 GB 1x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x1.5W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3 Fingerprint Optional No Infrared sensor No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Optional Key travel 1.7 mm - Touchpad Size 10.4 x 6.9 cm - Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on IdeaPad Slim 3i (15″, Gen 8): - Two camera options are available: 720p and 1080p. - Built-in 128 GB UFS 3.1 storage with a separate M.2 SSD slot.

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.