Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i (15″, Gen 8) vs HP Laptop 15

40 out of 100
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i (15″, Gen 8)
VS
35 out of 100
HP Laptop 15
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i (15″, Gen 8)
HP Laptop 15
Display
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i (15″, Gen 8) and HP Laptop 15 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i (15″, Gen 8)
  • Features a bigger (~15%) battery – 47 against 41 watt-hours
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • 41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the HP Laptop 15
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)

Value for money

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
IdeaPad Slim 3i (15″, Gen 8)
vs
Laptop 15

Case

Weight 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) 1.59 kg (3.51 lbs)
Dimensions 359.2 x 236 x 17.9 mm
14.14 x 9.29 x 0.7 inches		 359.8 x 236 x 18.6 mm
14.17 x 9.29 x 0.73 inches
Area 848 cm2 (131.4 inches2) 849 cm2 (131.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.2% ~79%
Side bezels 6.9 mm 7.2 mm
Colors Gray, Blue White, Black, Silver, Gold, Blue, Rose gold
Material Plastic Plastic
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 100 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Ambient light sensor No No
Display tests
Contrast 400:1 -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 65 W 45 W
Weight of AC adapter 297 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0 GHz 0 GHz
Cores 4 (0P + 4E) 4 (0P + 4E)
Threads 4 4
L3 Cache 6 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (24 EU) Intel UHD Graphics (24 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 10 W 10 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
FLOPS 0.3 TFLOPS 0.3 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 DDR4
Memory speed 4.8 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 256 256
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 16 16
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8 8
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x1.5W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3
Fingerprint Optional No
Infrared sensor No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Optional
Key travel 1.7 mm -
Touchpad
Size 10.4 x 6.9 cm -
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Further details
Notes on IdeaPad Slim 3i (15″, Gen 8):
    - Two camera options are available: 720p and 1080p.
    - Built-in 128 GB UFS 3.1 storage with a separate M.2 SSD slot.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

