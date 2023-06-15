Home > Laptop comparison > Yoga 6 (13”, Gen 8) or IdeaPad Slim 3i (15″, Gen 8) – what's better?

Lenovo Yoga 6 (13”, Gen 8) vs IdeaPad Slim 3i (15″, Gen 8)

52 out of 100
Lenovo Yoga 6 (13”, Gen 8)
VS
44 out of 100
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i (15″, Gen 8)
Lenovo Yoga 6 (13”, Gen 8)
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i (15″, Gen 8)
Display 1920 x 1200
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo Yoga 6 (13”, Gen 8) and IdeaPad Slim 3i (15″, Gen 8) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 6 (13”, Gen 8)
  • Around 2.6x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Easier to carry: weighs 230 grams less (around 0.51 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a bigger (~26%) battery – 59 against 47 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 22% more compact case (102.8 vs 131.4 square inches)
  • 21% sharper screen – 170 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i (15″, Gen 8)
  • Can run popular games at about 20-28% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Yoga 6 (13”, Gen 8)
vs
IdeaPad Slim 3i (15″, Gen 8)

Case

Weight 1.37 kg (3.02 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
Dimensions 304 x 218 x 17.46 mm
11.97 x 8.58 x 0.69 inches		 359.2 x 236 x 17.9 mm
14.14 x 9.29 x 0.7 inches
Area 663 cm2 (102.7 inches2) 848 cm2 (131.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.4% ~79.2%
Side bezels 8.8 mm 6.9 mm
Colors Green Gray, Blue
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level (max. load) 37.6 dB -

Display

Size 13.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 170 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1112:1 400:1
sRGB color space 99.5% -
Adobe RGB profile 70% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 69.9% -
Response time 11 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:05 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 45 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 300 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.0 GHz 0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz -
Cores 6 8 (0P + 8E)
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 16 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000) Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 45 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 6 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1500 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 2200 MHz 1400 MHz
FLOPS 0.54 TFLOPS 0.74 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 4.8 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 128 256
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 8 16
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 4 8
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x1.5W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 81.5 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm 10.4 x 6.9 cm
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Further details
Notes on Yoga 6 (13”, Gen 8):
    - Two lid options: metal (in accordance with the specifications above) and fabric (0.035 inches thinner and 0.044 pounds heavier than metal).
Notes on IdeaPad Slim 3i (15″, Gen 8):
    - Two camera options are available: 720p and 1080p.
    - Built-in 128 GB UFS 3.1 storage with a separate M.2 SSD slot.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

