Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 (16" Gen 8)

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 (16
  • Launched: December 2022
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~81.7%
  • Dimensions: 357.8 x 253.9 x 18.7 mm (14.09 x 10 x 0.74 inches)
Display:
CPU:
RAM:

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the IdeaPad Flex 5 (16" Gen 8).
Performance
58
Gaming
29
Display
35
Battery Life
63
Connectivity
67
Portability
73
NanoReview Score
49

Case

Weight 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
Dimensions 357.8 x 253.9 x 18.7 mm
14.09 x 10 x 0.74 inches
Area 908 cm2 (140.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.7%
Side bezels 6.6 mm
Colors Gray, Blue
Transformer Yes
Opening angle 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Liquid metal No
Number of fans 1
Noise level (max. load) 41.8 dB

Display

Size 16 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen Yes
Coating Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1568:1
sRGB color space 57.6%
Adobe RGB profile 41.3%
DCI-P3 color gamut 40%
Response time 27 ms
Max. brightness
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:34 hr
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 65 W
Weight of AC adapter 348 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz
Cores 6
Threads 12
L3 Cache 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
Fabrication process 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1504
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6691
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1481
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9477
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 6 nm
GPU base clock 1500 MHz
GPU boost clock 2200 MHz
FLOPS 0.54 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 128
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 8
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 4
GPU performance
0.54 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X
Upgradable No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287
Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes
Loudness 83.2 dB
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.1
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

Comments

