Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i (14” Intel) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 500 grams less (around 1.1 lbs)

Can run popular games at about 91-124% higher FPS Much smaller footprint: 22% more compact case (109.1 vs 140.7 square inches) Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 (16" Gen 8) Around 62% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) Dimensions 313.1 x 224.9 x 17.4-18.9 mm

14.09 x 10 x 0.74 inches Area 704 cm2 (109.1 inches2) 908 cm2 (140.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.7% ~81.7% Side bezels 5.8 mm 6.6 mm Colors Gray, Blue Gray, Blue Transformer Yes Yes Opening angle 360° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal - No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level (max. load) 42.2 dB 41.8 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1400 Size 14 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 162 ppi 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy Glossy Display tests Contrast 1100:1 1568:1 sRGB color space 63.6% 57.6% Adobe RGB profile 44.1% 41.3% DCI-P3 color gamut 42.6% 40% Response time 25 ms 27 ms Max. brightness IdeaPad Flex 5i (14” Intel) 300 nits IdeaPad Flex 5 (16" Gen 8) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 52.5 Wh 52.5 Wh Full charging time - 1:34 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weight of AC adapter 350 grams 348 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics (64 EU) Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000) TGP 45 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1500 MHz GPU boost clock 1400 MHz 2200 MHz FLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS 0.54 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 512 128 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 8 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 4 GPU performance IdeaPad Flex 5i (14” Intel) +165% 1.43 TFLOPS IdeaPad Flex 5 (16" Gen 8) 0.54 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz 4266 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC3287 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 79.3 dB 83.2 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm 12.0 x 7.5 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.