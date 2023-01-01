Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1400 - 1920 x 1080 (IPS) 1920 x 1080 (OLED) CPU - Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i7 1355U AMD Ryzen 5 7530U AMD Ryzen 7 7730U - Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i7 1355U RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 (16" Gen 8) Thinner bezels and 19% higher screen-to-body ratio

Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (140.7 vs 151.6 square inches) Advantages of the HP ENVY x360 15 (2023) Can run popular games at about 195-266% higher FPS

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Better webcam recording quality

Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) 2.19 kg (4.83 lbs) Dimensions 357.8 x 253.9 x 18.7 mm

14.09 x 10 x 0.74 inches 384.3 x 254.5 x 24.38 mm

15.13 x 10.02 x 0.96 inches Area 908 cm2 (140.9 inches2) 978 cm2 (151.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81.7% ~68.6% Side bezels 6.6 mm 19.5 mm Colors Gray, Blue Silver Material Top: Aluminum

Middle: Plastic

Bottom: Plastic

Top: Aluminum

Transformer Yes Yes Opening angle 360° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level (max. load) 41.8 dB -

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1400 1920 x 1080 (IPS) 1920 x 1080 (OLED) Size 16 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 142 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Sync technology No No Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy Glossy Ambient light sensor No Yes Display tests Contrast 1568:1 - sRGB color space 57.6% - Adobe RGB profile 41.3% - DCI-P3 color gamut 40% - Response time 27 ms - Max. brightness IdeaPad Flex 5 (16" Gen 8) 300 nits ENVY x360 15 (2023) +33% 400 nits

Battery Capacity 52.5 Wh 55 Wh Full charging time 1:34 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Right Charge power 65 W 90 W Cable length - 1 meters Weight of AC adapter 348 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB TGP 15 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz - GPU boost clock 1100 MHz - FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 40 GPU performance IdeaPad Flex 5 (16" Gen 8) 1.41 TFLOPS ENVY x360 15 (2023) +355% 6.42 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 83.2 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3 Fingerprint Yes Yes Infrared sensor No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm - Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

