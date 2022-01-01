Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15" (Gen 7, AMD) Launched: February 2022

February 2022 Screen-to-body ratio: ~70.1%

~70.1% Dimensions: 359.6 x 266.4 x 21.8 mm (14.16 x 10.49 x 0.86 inches)

Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in Display: - 1920 x 1080 (120Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) Battery: - 45 Wh 60 Wh CPU: - AMD Ryzen 5 6600H AMD Ryzen 7 6800H GPU: - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB RAM: - 8GB 16GB Storage: - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the IdeaPad Gaming 3 15" (Gen 7, AMD). Performance 69 Gaming 55 Display 51 Battery Life 55 Connectivity 77 Case 66 NanoReview Score 59

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15" (Gen 7, AMD)

Case Weight 2.31 kg (5.09 lbs) Dimensions 359.6 x 266.4 x 21.8 mm

14.16 x 10.49 x 0.86 inches Area 958 cm2 (148.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~70.1% Side bezels 7.1 mm Colors White, Gray Transformer No Opening angle 150° Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 2 Noise level 49.4 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (120Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) Size 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz PPI 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No Touchscreen No Coating Matte Display tests Contrast 959:1 sRGB color space 58% Adobe RGB profile 40.7% DCI-P3 color gamut 39.4% Response time 19 ms Max. brightness 250 nits

Battery Capacity 45 Wh 60 Wh Full charging time 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Bottom Charge power 135 / 170 W Weigh of AC adapter 507 gramm

CPU CPU name AMD Ryzen 5 6600H AMD Ryzen 7 6800H Base frequency 3.3 GHz Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz Cores 6 Threads 12 L3 Cache 16 MB Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 660M Fabrication process 6 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1523 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 8247

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB TGP 85 W Nvidia Optimus Yes Type Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm GPU base clock 1530 MHz GPU boost clock 1740 MHz FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 GPU performance 7.12 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz Type DDR5 Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 Max. ram size 16 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 NVMe Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Speakers 2.0 Power 2x2W Dolby Atmos No Loudness 77 dB Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 Bluetooth v5.1 Fingerprint No Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes SD card reader No Proprietary charging port Yes