  • Launched: February 2022
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~70.1%
  • Dimensions: 359.6 x 266.4 x 21.8 mm (14.16 x 10.49 x 0.86 inches)
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the IdeaPad Gaming 3 15" (Gen 7, AMD).
Performance
69
Gaming
55
Display
51
Battery Life
55
Connectivity
77
Case
66
NanoReview Score
59
Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15" (Gen 7, AMD)

Case

Weight 2.31 kg (5.09 lbs)
Dimensions 359.6 x 266.4 x 21.8 mm
14.16 x 10.49 x 0.86 inches
Area 958 cm2 (148.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~70.1%
Side bezels 7.1 mm
Colors White, Gray
Transformer No
Opening angle 150°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 2
Noise level 49.4 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz
PPI 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
Contrast 959:1
sRGB color space 58%
Adobe RGB profile 40.7%
DCI-P3 color gamut 39.4%
Response time 19 ms
Max. brightness
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Bottom
Charge power 135 / 170 W
Weigh of AC adapter 507 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz
Cores 6
Threads 12
L3 Cache 16 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 660M
Fabrication process 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1523
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8247

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 85 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm
GPU base clock 1530 MHz
GPU boost clock 1740 MHz
FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40
GPU performance
7.12 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz
Type DDR5
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287
Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No
Loudness 77 dB
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.1
Fingerprint No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Size 12.5 x 7.5 cm
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

Comparison with competitors

