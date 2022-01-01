Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15" (Gen 7, AMD)
- Launched: February 2022
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~70.1%
- Dimensions: 359.6 x 266.4 x 21.8 mm (14.16 x 10.49 x 0.86 inches)
Review
Performance
69
Gaming
55
Display
51
Battery Life
55
Connectivity
77
Case
66
NanoReview Score
59
Tests and SpecificationsDetailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15" (Gen 7, AMD)
Case
|Weight
|2.31 kg (5.09 lbs)
|Dimensions
|359.6 x 266.4 x 21.8 mm
14.16 x 10.49 x 0.86 inches
|Area
|958 cm2 (148.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~70.1%
|Side bezels
|7.1 mm
|Colors
|White, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|Opening angle
|150°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|Noise level
|49.4 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Contrast
|959:1
|sRGB color space
|58%
|Adobe RGB profile
|40.7%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|39.4%
|Response time
|19 ms
Max. brightness
250 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Charge power
|135 / 170 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|507 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|6
|Threads
|12
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|AMD Radeon 660M
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1523
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8247
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|85 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1530 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1740 MHz
|FLOPS
|7.12 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|40
GPU performance
7.12 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|Max. ram size
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3287
|Speakers
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Loudness
|77 dB
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Size
|12.5 x 7.5 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes