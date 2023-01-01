Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (120Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 - 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 2560 x 1440 Battery - 45 Wh 60 Wh 71 Wh 83 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 6600H AMD Ryzen 7 6800H - Intel Core i5 13500HX Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i7 13700HX GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB - GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB RAM - 8GB 16GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15" (Gen 7, AMD) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1 Advantages of the HP Victus 16 (2023 Intel) Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz Around 81% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 81% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Features a much bigger (~84%) battery – 83 against 45 watt-hours

Features a much bigger (~84%) battery – 83 against 45 watt-hours Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.31 kg (5.09 lbs) 2.29 kg (5.05 lbs) Dimensions 359.6 x 266.4 x 21.8 mm

14.16 x 10.49 x 0.86 inches 369.06 x 259.33 x 22.86-23.87 mm

14.53 x 10.21 x 0.9-0.94 inches Area 958 cm2 (148.5 inches2) 957 cm2 (148.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~70.1% ~74.7% Side bezels 7.1 mm 6.3 mm Colors White, Gray White, Silver, Blue Material Plastic Plastic Transformer No No Opening angle 150° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level (max. load) 49.4 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 (120Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 2560 x 1440 Size 15.6 inches 16.1 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz PPI 141 ppi 137 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Sync technology FreeSync - Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Ambient light sensor No No Display tests Contrast 959:1 - sRGB color space 58% - Adobe RGB profile 40.7% - DCI-P3 color gamut 39.4% - Response time 19 ms 7 ms Max. brightness IdeaPad Gaming 3 15" (Gen 7, AMD) 250 nits Victus 16 (2023 Intel) +20% 300 nits

Battery Capacity 45 Wh 60 Wh 71 Wh 83 Wh Full charging time 2:00 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Left, Right Charge power 135 / 170 W 230 W Weight of AC adapter 507 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB TGP 85 W - Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 4 nm GPU base clock 1530 MHz - GPU boost clock 1740 MHz - FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 6.8-9.5 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 96 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 32 GPU performance IdeaPad Gaming 3 15" (Gen 7, AMD) +5% 7.12 TFLOPS Victus 16 (2023 Intel) 6.8-9.5 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 16 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 77 dB - Microphones 2 -

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.3 Fingerprint No No Infrared sensor No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm - Touchpad Size 12.5 x 7.5 cm - Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.