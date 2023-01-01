Home > Laptop comparison > IdeaPad Gaming 3 15" (Gen 7, AMD) or Victus 16 (2023 Intel) – what's better?

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15" (Gen 7, AMD) vs HP Victus 16 (2023 Intel)

57 out of 100
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15
VS
64 out of 100
HP Victus 16 (2023 Intel)
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15" (Gen 7, AMD)
HP Victus 16 (2023 Intel)
Display
Battery
83 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15" (Gen 7, AMD) and HP Victus 16 (2023 Intel) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Performance (Apps):
Gaming (3D):
Screen:
Battery Life:
Portability:
Connectivity:
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15" (Gen 7, AMD)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
Advantages of the HP Victus 16 (2023 Intel)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz
  • Around 81% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~84%) battery – 83 against 45 watt-hours
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits

Value for money

VS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
IdeaPad Gaming 3 15" (Gen 7, AMD)
vs
Victus 16 (2023 Intel)

Case

Weight 2.31 kg (5.09 lbs) 2.29 kg (5.05 lbs)
Dimensions 359.6 x 266.4 x 21.8 mm
14.16 x 10.49 x 0.86 inches		 369.06 x 259.33 x 22.86-23.87 mm
14.53 x 10.21 x 0.9-0.94 inches
Area 958 cm2 (148.5 inches2) 957 cm2 (148.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~70.1% ~74.7%
Side bezels 7.1 mm 6.3 mm
Colors White, Gray White, Silver, Blue
Material Plastic Plastic
Transformer No No
Opening angle 150° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level (max. load) 49.4 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16.1 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 137 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Sync technology FreeSync -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Ambient light sensor No No
Display tests
Contrast 959:1 -
sRGB color space 58% -
Adobe RGB profile 40.7% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 39.4% -
Response time 19 ms 7 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left, Right
Charge power 135 / 170 W 230 W
Weight of AC adapter 507 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 6 14 (6P + 8E)
Threads 12 20
L3 Cache 16 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 660M Intel UHD Graphics (16EU)
Fabrication process 6 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 85 W -
Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 4 nm
GPU base clock 1530 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1740 MHz -
FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 6.8-9.5 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 96 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 32
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 16 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 77 dB -
Microphones 2 -

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.3
Fingerprint No No
Infrared sensor No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Size 12.5 x 7.5 cm -
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
