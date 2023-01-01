Home > Laptop comparison > IdeaPad Slim 5i (16” Gen 8): full specs and tests

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i (16" Gen 8)

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i (16" Gen 8)
  • Launched: December 2022
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~83.1%
  • Dimensions: 356 x 251 x 17.9 mm (14.02 x 9.88 x 0.7 inches)
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the IdeaPad Slim 5i (16” Gen 8).
Performance
63
Gaming
36
Display
35
Battery Life
64
Connectivity
77
Case
78
NanoReview Score
51
Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i (16” Gen 8)

Case

Weight 1.89 kg (4.17 lbs)
Dimensions 356 x 251 x 17.9 mm
14.02 x 9.88 x 0.7 inches
Area 894 cm2 (138.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.1%
Side bezels 5.7 mm
Colors Gray, Blue, Purple
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Liquid metal No

Display

Size 16 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1
Max. brightness
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 65 / 100 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz
Cores 10 (2P + 8E)
Threads 12
L3 Cache 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1704
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7525
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1753
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7481
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20
GPU performance
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB
Clock 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR5
Upgradable No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.1
Fingerprint Optional
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes
Notes
    - Plastic case: 0.70" thick; metal case: 0.67" thick.
    - Optional ambient light sensor (ALS) controls auto-brightness feature.
    - Optional ToF sensor.

Comments

