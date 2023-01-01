Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i (16” Gen 8) Launched: December 2022

December 2022 Screen-to-body ratio: ~83.1%

~83.1% Dimensions: 356 x 251 x 17.9 mm (14.02 x 9.88 x 0.7 inches)

Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in Display: - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 2560 x 1600 Battery: - 56.6 Wh 75.4 Wh CPU: - Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i5 1340P Intel Core i7 1355U Intel Core i7 1360P Intel Core i5 13420H Intel Core i5 13500H Intel Core i7 13620H RAM: - 8GB 16GB Storage: - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the IdeaPad Slim 5i (16” Gen 8). Performance 63 Gaming 36 Display 35 Battery Life 64 Connectivity 77 Case 78 NanoReview Score 51

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i (16” Gen 8)

Case Weight 1.89 kg (4.17 lbs) Dimensions 356 x 251 x 17.9 mm

14.02 x 9.88 x 0.7 inches Area 894 cm2 (138.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.1% Side bezels 5.7 mm Colors Gray, Blue, Purple Transformer No Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Liquid metal No

Display 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 2560 x 1600 Size 16 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No Touchscreen No Coating Matte Display tests Contrast 1000:1 Max. brightness 300 nits

Battery Capacity 56.6 Wh 75.4 Wh Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left Charge power 65 / 100 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i5 1340P Intel Core i7 1355U Intel Core i7 1360P Intel Core i5 13420H Intel Core i5 13500H Intel Core i7 13620H Base frequency 1.3 GHz Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz Cores 10 (2P + 8E) Threads 12 L3 Cache 12 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1704 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 7525 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 1753 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 7481 Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W Type Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 Memory speed 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 GPU performance 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz Type LPDDR5 Upgradable No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 1 NVMe Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 Power 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E Bluetooth v5.1 Fingerprint Optional Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Numpad Yes Backlight Yes Touchpad Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm Surface Plastic Windows Precision Yes