Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i (16” Gen 8)
- Launched: December 2022
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~83.1%
- Dimensions: 356 x 251 x 17.9 mm (14.02 x 9.88 x 0.7 inches)
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
Review
Performance
63
Gaming
36
Display
35
Battery Life
64
Connectivity
77
Case
78
NanoReview Score
51
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsDetailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i (16” Gen 8)
Case
|Weight
|1.89 kg (4.17 lbs)
|Dimensions
|356 x 251 x 17.9 mm
14.02 x 9.88 x 0.7 inches
|Area
|894 cm2 (138.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~83.1%
|Side bezels
|5.7 mm
|Colors
|Gray, Blue, Purple
|Transformer
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|142 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Contrast
|1000:1
Max. brightness
300 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Charge power
|65 / 100 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|10 (2P + 8E)
|Threads
|12
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1704
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7525
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1753
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7481
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|Memory speed
|5.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
GPU performance
1.41 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Size
|12.0 x 7.5 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
Notes
- Plastic case: 0.70" thick; metal case: 0.67" thick.
- Optional ambient light sensor (ALS) controls auto-brightness feature.
- Optional ToF sensor.