You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 2560 x 1600 - 1920 x 1200 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 Battery - 56.6 Wh 75.4 Wh 65 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i5 1340P Intel Core i7 1355U Intel Core i7 1360P Intel Core i5 13420H Intel Core i5 13500H Intel Core i7 13620H - Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i7 13700H RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Acer Swift Go SFG14-71 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 640 grams less (around 1.41 lbs)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.89 kg (4.17 lbs) 1.25 kg (2.76 lbs) Dimensions 356 x 251 x 17.9 mm

14.02 x 9.88 x 0.7 inches 312.9 x 217.9 x 14.9 mm

12.32 x 8.58 x 0.59 inches Area 894 cm2 (138.5 inches2) 682 cm2 (105.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.1% ~83.4% Side bezels 5.7 mm 5.7 mm Colors Gray, Blue, Purple Silver Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans - 1

Display 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1200 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 Size 16 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 142 ppi 162 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No - Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1000:1 - Max. brightness IdeaPad Slim 5i (16” Gen 8) 300 nits Swift Go SFG14-71 n/a

Battery Capacity 56.6 Wh 75.4 Wh 65 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 / 100 W 65 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20 GPU performance IdeaPad Slim 5i (16” Gen 8) 1.41 TFLOPS Swift Go SFG14-71 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz 5200 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes - Microphones 2 1

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm - Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on IdeaPad Slim 5i (16” Gen 8): - Plastic case: 0.70" thick; metal case: 0.67" thick. - Optional ambient light sensor (ALS) controls auto-brightness feature. - Optional ToF sensor.

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.