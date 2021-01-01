Lenovo Legion 5 Pro (16”)
- Launched: January 2021
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~78.9%
- Dimensions: 356 x 264.2 x 21.7-26.8 mm (14.02" x 10.4" x 0.85-1.06")
Review
Performance
98
Gaming
64
Display
72
Battery Life
78
Connectivity
79
Case
62
NanoReview Score
75
Tests and Specifications
Case
|Weight
|2.54 kg (5.6 lbs)
|Width
|356 mm (14.02 inches)
|Height
|264.2 mm (10.4 inches)
|Thickness
|21.7-26.8 mm (0.85-1.06 inches)
|Area
|941 cm2 (145.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~78.9%
|Side bezels
|5.7 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Number of fans
|2
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|165 Hz
|PPI
|189 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|Contrast
|1181:1
|sRGB color space
|98.1%
|Adobe RGB profile
|71.4%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|73.3%
|Response time
|3 ms
Max. brightness
500 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Charge power
|300 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|6
|Threads
|12
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1417
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7103
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
547
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3798
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|735-1463 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1035-1695 MHz
|FLOPS
|5.299 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units
|2560
|DirectX support
|12
GPU performance
5.299 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|Loudness
|82 dB
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|4x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|Size
|11.9 x 7.6 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes