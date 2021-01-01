Home > Laptop comparison > Legion 5 Pro (16”): full specs and tests

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro (16”)

  • Launched: January 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~78.9%
  • Dimensions: 356 x 264.2 x 21.7-26.8 mm (14.02" x 10.4" x 0.85-1.06")
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Legion 5 Pro (16”).
Performance
98
Gaming
64
Display
72
Battery Life
78
Connectivity
79
Case
62
NanoReview Score
75

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro (16”)

Case

Weight 2.54 kg (5.6 lbs)
Width 356 mm (14.02 inches)
Height 264.2 mm (10.4 inches)
Thickness 21.7-26.8 mm (0.85-1.06 inches)
Area 941 cm2 (145.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.9%
Side bezels 5.7 mm
Colors Gray
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 16 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz
PPI 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No
Display tests
Contrast 1181:1
sRGB color space 98.1%
Adobe RGB profile 71.4%
DCI-P3 color gamut 73.3%
Response time 3 ms
Max. brightness
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Bottom
Charge power 300 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz
Cores 6
Threads 12
L3 Cache 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1417
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7103
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
547
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3798

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm
GPU base clock 735-1463 MHz
GPU boost clock 1035-1695 MHz
FLOPS 5.299 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB
Memoty type GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps
Shading units 2560
DirectX support 12
GPU performance
5.299 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Loudness 82 dB
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.1
Fingerprint No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 4x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.9 x 7.6 cm
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

