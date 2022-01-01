Lenovo Legion Slim 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) Launched: May 2022

May 2022 Screen-to-body ratio: ~81.1%

~81.1% Dimensions: 357.7 x 256 x 16.9 mm (14.08 x 10.08 x 0.67 inches)

Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in Display: - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) 2560 x 1600 (Mini LED) Battery: - 71 Wh 99.9 Wh CPU: - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900HK GPU: - GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB RAM: - 8GB 16GB 24GB Storage: - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Legion Slim 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel). Performance 80 Gaming 69 Display 53 Battery Life 60 Connectivity 73 Case 77 NanoReview Score 64

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo Legion Slim 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel)

Case Weight 2.17 kg (4.78 lbs) Dimensions 357.7 x 256 x 16.9 mm

14.08 x 10.08 x 0.67 inches Area 916 cm2 (141.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81.1% Side bezels 6.5 mm Colors Gray Transformer No Opening angle 180° Cooling solution Cooling system Active Number of fans 2

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) 2560 x 1600 (Mini LED) Size 16 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz PPI 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels Touchscreen No Coating Matte Display tests sRGB color space 100% Max. brightness 350 nits

Battery Capacity 71 Wh 99.9 Wh Full charging time 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Bottom Charge power 170 / 230 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900HK Base frequency 2.5 GHz Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz Cores 12 Threads 16 L3 Cache 18 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1650 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 10307 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 1676 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 14371

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB TGP 95 W Nvidia Optimus MUX Type Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm GPU base clock 1463 MHz GPU boost clock 1695 MHz FLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 GPU performance 8.7 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 24GB Channels 1x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz Type DDR5 Upgradable Yes Total slots 1 Max. ram size 24 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 NVMe Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 Power 2x2W Dolby Atmos No

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E Fingerprint Yes Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port Yes