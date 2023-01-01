Lenovo Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (16”) vs Legion Slim 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (16”)
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 110 grams less (around 0.24 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Around 23% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a a little bigger (~6%) battery – 75 against 71 watt-hours
- 66% sharper screen – 236 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 350 nits
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion Slim 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 24GB)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|2.06 kg (4.54 lbs)
|2.17 kg (4.78 lbs)
|Dimensions
|362 x 245 x 18.16 mm
14.25 x 9.65 x 0.71 inches
|357.7 x 256 x 16.9 mm
14.08 x 10.08 x 0.67 inches
|Area
|887 cm2 (137.5 inches2)
|916 cm2 (141.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~83.7%
|~81.1%
|Side bezels
|8.7 mm
|6.5 mm
|Colors
|Gray, Blue
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|150°
|180°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|-
|2
|Noise level (max. load)
|-
|52 dB
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|165 Hz
|165 Hz
|PPI
|236 ppi
|142 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|3200 x 2000 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|-
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Bottom
|Charge power
|100 / 140 W
|170 / 230 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|689 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.4 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|14 (6P + 8E)
|12 (4P + 8E)
|Threads
|20
|16
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|18 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1760
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12532
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1820
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
16087
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|100 W
|95 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|4 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|-
|1463 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1695 MHz
|FLOPS
|8.2 TFLOPS
|8.7 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|96 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~16 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2560
|2560
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|80
|80
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|48
GPU performance
8.2 TFLOPS
8.7 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|6400 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5X
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|1
|Max. ram size
|-
|24 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3306
|Speakers
|2.4
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|-
|73.4 dB
|Microphones
|2
|-
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|-
|Size
|-
|12.0 x 7.5 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
Further details
Notes on Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (16”):
- Also know as "Yoga Pro 9i (Gen 8)".
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
