You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 3200 x 2000 (Non-Touch) 3200 x 2000 (Touch) 3200 x 2000 (Mini LED) - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) 2560 x 1600 (Mini LED) Battery 75 Wh - 71 Wh 99.9 Wh CPU - Intel Core i7 13705H Intel Core i9 13905H - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900HK GPU - GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (16”) Slightly easier to carry: weighs 110 grams less (around 0.24 lbs)

66% sharper screen – 236 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI) Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 350 nits Advantages of the Lenovo Legion Slim 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1 User-upgradable RAM (up to 24GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.06 kg (4.54 lbs) 2.17 kg (4.78 lbs) Dimensions 362 x 245 x 18.16 mm

14.25 x 9.65 x 0.71 inches 357.7 x 256 x 16.9 mm

14.08 x 10.08 x 0.67 inches Area 887 cm2 (137.5 inches2) 916 cm2 (141.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.7% ~81.1% Side bezels 8.7 mm 6.5 mm Colors Gray, Blue Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 150° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No - Number of fans - 2 Noise level (max. load) - 52 dB

Display 3200 x 2000 (Non-Touch) 3200 x 2000 (Touch) 3200 x 2000 (Mini LED) 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) 2560 x 1600 (Mini LED) Size 16 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz 165 Hz PPI 236 ppi 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 3200 x 2000 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision - Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests sRGB color space 100% 100% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% - Max. brightness Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (16”) +14% 400 nits Legion Slim 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) 350 nits

Battery Capacity 75 Wh 71 Wh 99.9 Wh Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Bottom Charge power 100 / 140 W 170 / 230 W Weigh of AC adapter - 689 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB TGP 100 W 95 W Nvidia Optimus - MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm 8 nm GPU base clock - 1463 MHz GPU boost clock - 1695 MHz FLOPS 8.2 TFLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 96 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 48 GPU performance Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (16”) 8.2 TFLOPS Legion Slim 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) +6% 8.7 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 24GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 6400 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5X DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 1 Max. ram size - 24 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3306 Speakers 2.4 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness - 73.4 dB Microphones 2 -

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm - Touchpad Size - 12.0 x 7.5 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (16”): - Also know as "Yoga Pro 9i (Gen 8)".

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.