Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Legion Slim 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 130 grams less (around 0.29 lbs)

Around 29% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Can run popular games at about 12-17% higher FPS

Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 71 against 60 watt-hours

Provides 17% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 300 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.17 kg (4.78 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) Dimensions 357.7 x 256 x 16.9 mm

14.08 x 10.08 x 0.67 inches 359.7 x 260.3 x 19.7-25.2 mm

14.16 x 10.25 x 0.78-0.99 inches Area 916 cm2 (141.9 inches2) 936 cm2 (145.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81.1% ~79.3% Side bezels 6.5 mm 7.5 mm Colors Gray Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal - No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level (max. load) 52 dB -

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) 2560 x 1600 (Mini LED) 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) Size 16 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz 144 Hz PPI 142 ppi 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 1200:1 sRGB color space 100% - Max. brightness Legion Slim 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) +17% 350 nits Legion Slim 5i Gen 8 (2023) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 71 Wh 99.9 Wh 60 Wh 80 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Left, Bottom Charge power 170 / 230 W 170 / 230 W Weight of AC adapter 689 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB TGP 95 W 95 W Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1463 MHz 1530 MHz GPU boost clock 1695 MHz 1740 MHz FLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 40 GPU performance Legion Slim 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) +22% 8.7 TFLOPS Legion Slim 5i Gen 8 (2023) 7.12 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 24GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 5200 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 Max. ram size 24 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 Realtek ALC3287 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 73.4 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.5 mm Touchpad Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm 12.0 x 7.5 cm Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

