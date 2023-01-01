Home > Laptop comparison > LOQ 16IRH8: full specs and tests

Lenovo LOQ 16IRH8

Lenovo LOQ 16IRH8
  • Launched: March 2023
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~74.4%
  • Dimensions: 359.6 x 277.59 x 21-25.9 mm (14.16 x 10.93 x 0.83-1.02 inches)
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
Display:
Battery:
CPU:
GPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the LOQ 16IRH8.
Performance
75
Gaming
64
Display
53
Battery Life
57
Connectivity
69
Portability
60
NanoReview Score
61

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo LOQ 16IRH8

Case

Weight 2.6 kg (5.73 lbs)
Dimensions 359.6 x 277.59 x 21-25.9 mm
14.16 x 10.93 x 0.83-1.02 inches
Area 998 cm2 (154.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74.4%
Side bezels 7.5 mm
Colors Gray
Transformer No
Opening angle 180°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Liquid metal No
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 16 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz
PPI 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1
Max. brightness
350 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left, Bottom
Charge power 135 / 170 / 230 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz
Cores 8 (4P + 4E)
Threads 12
L3 Cache 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (48EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1774
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
11477
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1818
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
13665
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm
GPU base clock 1530 MHz
GPU boost clock 1740 MHz
FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40
GPU performance
7.12 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz
Type DDR5
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287
Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

Comparison with competitors

1. Lenovo LOQ 16IRH8 or LOQ 15IRH8
2. Lenovo LOQ 16IRH8 or Legion Slim 5i Gen 8 (2023)
3. Lenovo LOQ 16IRH8 or Legion Pro 5i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023)
4. Lenovo LOQ 16IRH8 or Asus ROG Strix G16
5. Lenovo LOQ 16IRH8 or MSI Stealth 16 Studio
6. Lenovo LOQ 16IRH8 or MSI Vector GP68 (2023)
7. Lenovo LOQ 16IRH8 or Dell G15 5530 (2023)
8. Lenovo LOQ 16IRH8 or Dell Alienware m16
Compare other laptops (620+)

Comments

EnglishРусский