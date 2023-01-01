Lenovo LOQ 16IRH8 vs Acer Nitro V 15 (ANV15-51)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo LOQ 16IRH8
- Around 7% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a a little bigger (~7%) battery – 60 against 56 watt-hours
- Better webcam recording quality
- Provides 17% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Acer Nitro V 15 (ANV15-51)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 500 grams less (around 1.1 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Can run popular games at about 6-8% higher FPS
- Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (134.7 vs 154.7 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.6 kg (5.73 lbs)
|2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
|Dimensions
|359.6 x 277.59 x 21-25.9 mm
14.16 x 10.93 x 0.83-1.02 inches
|362.3 x 239.8 x 23.5 mm
14.26 x 9.44 x 0.93 inches
|Area
|998 cm2 (154.8 inches2)
|869 cm2 (134.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~74.4%
|~77.2%
|Side bezels
|7.5 mm
|8.5 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Black
|Material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level (max. load)
|57 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|142 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Sync technology
|G-Sync
|-
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Ambient light sensor
|No
|No
Screen space comparison
LOQ 16IRH8
16″ (16:10 ratio) = 115.1 in2
Nitro V 15 (ANV15-51)
15.6″ (16:9 ratio) = 104 in2
~10% more screen space
|Contrast
|1200:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|53%
|-
|Response time
|17 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Bottom
|Left
|Charge power
|135 / 170 / 230 W
|135 W
|Weight of AC adapter
|858 grams
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.1 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|8 (4P + 4E)
|8 (4P + 4E)
|Threads
|12
|12
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (48EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics (48EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
LOQ 16IRH8 +4%
2446
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
LOQ 16IRH8 +3%
9716
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
LOQ 16IRH8 +6%
1818
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
LOQ 16IRH8 +7%
13665
12811
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|95 W
|75 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|4 nm
|GPU base clock
|1530 MHz
|-
|GPU boost clock
|1740 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|7.12 TFLOPS
|7.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|96 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|~16 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|2560
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|80
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|40
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3287
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|~80 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|1
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Infrared sensor
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|-
|Size
|12.0 x 7.5 cm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
