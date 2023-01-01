Home > Laptop comparison > LOQ 16IRH8 or Nitro V 15 (ANV15-51) – what's better?

Lenovo LOQ 16IRH8 vs Acer Nitro V 15 (ANV15-51)

55 out of 100
Lenovo LOQ 16IRH8
VS
53 out of 100
Acer Nitro V 15 (ANV15-51)
Lenovo LOQ 16IRH8
Acer Nitro V 15 (ANV15-51)
Display
1920 x 1080
Battery
56 Wh
CPU
GPU
GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo LOQ 16IRH8 and Acer Nitro V 15 (ANV15-51) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo LOQ 16IRH8
  • Around 7% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a a little bigger (~7%) battery – 60 against 56 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Provides 17% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Acer Nitro V 15 (ANV15-51)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 500 grams less (around 1.1 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Can run popular games at about 6-8% higher FPS
  • Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (134.7 vs 154.7 square inches)

Value for money

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
LOQ 16IRH8
vs
Nitro V 15 (ANV15-51)

Case

Weight 2.6 kg (5.73 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
Dimensions 359.6 x 277.59 x 21-25.9 mm
14.16 x 10.93 x 0.83-1.02 inches		 362.3 x 239.8 x 23.5 mm
14.26 x 9.44 x 0.93 inches
Area 998 cm2 (154.8 inches2) 869 cm2 (134.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74.4% ~77.2%
Side bezels 7.5 mm 8.5 mm
Colors Gray Black
Material Plastic Plastic
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level (max. load) 57 dB -

Display

Size 16 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Sync technology G-Sync -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Ambient light sensor No No
Screen space comparison
LOQ 16IRH8
16″ (16:10 ratio) = 115.1 in2
Nitro V 15 (ANV15-51)
15.6″ (16:9 ratio) = 104 in2
~10% more screen space
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 -
sRGB color space 53% -
Response time 17 ms -
Max. brightness
LOQ 16IRH8 +17%
350 nits
Nitro V 15 (ANV15-51)
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Bottom Left
Charge power 135 / 170 / 230 W 135 W
Weight of AC adapter 858 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 8 (4P + 4E) 8 (4P + 4E)
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (48EU) Intel UHD Graphics (48EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W 75 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 4 nm
GPU base clock 1530 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1740 MHz -
FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 7.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 96 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 32
GPU performance
LOQ 16IRH8
7.12 TFLOPS
Nitro V 15 (ANV15-51) +10%
7.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness ~80 dB -
Microphones 2 1

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Infrared sensor No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm -
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

