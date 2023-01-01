Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1080 Battery - 60 Wh 80 Wh 56 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 13420H Intel Core i5 13500H Intel Core i7 13620H Intel Core i7 13700H - Intel Core i5 13420H Intel Core i7 13620H GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo LOQ 16IRH8 Around 7% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 7% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Features a a little bigger (~7%) battery – 60 against 56 watt-hours

Features a a little bigger (~7%) battery – 60 against 56 watt-hours Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality Provides 17% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 300 nits Advantages of the Acer Nitro V 15 (ANV15-51) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 500 grams less (around 1.1 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 500 grams less (around 1.1 lbs) Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio Can run popular games at about 6-8% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 6-8% higher FPS Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (134.7 vs 154.7 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.6 kg (5.73 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) Dimensions 359.6 x 277.59 x 21-25.9 mm

14.16 x 10.93 x 0.83-1.02 inches 362.3 x 239.8 x 23.5 mm

14.26 x 9.44 x 0.93 inches Area 998 cm2 (154.8 inches2) 869 cm2 (134.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~74.4% ~77.2% Side bezels 7.5 mm 8.5 mm Colors Gray Black Material Plastic Plastic Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level (max. load) 57 dB -

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1080 Size 16 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz PPI 142 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Sync technology G-Sync - Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Ambient light sensor No No Screen space comparison LOQ 16IRH8 16″ (16:10 ratio) = 115.1 in2 Nitro V 15 (ANV15-51) 15.6″ (16:9 ratio) = 104 in2 ~ 10% more screen space Display tests Contrast 1200:1 - sRGB color space 53% - Response time 17 ms - Max. brightness LOQ 16IRH8 +17% 350 nits Nitro V 15 (ANV15-51) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 60 Wh 80 Wh 56 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Bottom Left Charge power 135 / 170 / 230 W 135 W Weight of AC adapter 858 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB TGP 95 W 75 W Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 4 nm GPU base clock 1530 MHz - GPU boost clock 1740 MHz - FLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS 7.8 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 96 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 32 GPU performance LOQ 16IRH8 7.12 TFLOPS Nitro V 15 (ANV15-51) +10% 7.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness ~80 dB - Microphones 2 1

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1 Fingerprint No No Infrared sensor No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm - Touchpad Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm - Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.