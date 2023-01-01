Lenovo Yoga 6 (13”, Gen 8) Launched: January 2023

January 2023 Screen-to-body ratio: ~77.4%

~77.4% Dimensions: 304 x 218 x 17.46 mm (11.97 x 8.58 x 0.69 inches)

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Yoga 6 (13”, Gen 8). Performance 56 Gaming 29 Display 41 Battery Life 65 Connectivity 77 Case 88 NanoReview Score 52

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo Yoga 6 (13”, Gen 8)

Case Weight 1.37 kg (3.02 lbs) Dimensions 304 x 218 x 17.46 mm

11.97 x 8.58 x 0.69 inches Area 663 cm2 (102.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~77.4% Side bezels 8.8 mm Colors Green Transformer Yes Opening angle 360° Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Liquid metal No Number of fans 1 Noise level (max. load) 37.6 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 Size 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 170 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes Coating Glossy Display tests Contrast 1112:1 sRGB color space 99.5% Adobe RGB profile 70% DCI-P3 color gamut 69.9% Response time 11 ms Max. brightness 300 nits

Battery Capacity 59 Wh Full charging time 2:05 hr Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left Charge power 45 W Weigh of AC adapter 300 grams

CPU CPU name AMD Ryzen 5 7530U AMD Ryzen 7 7730U Base frequency 2.0 GHz Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz Cores 6 Threads 12 L3 Cache 16 MB Integrated GPU Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000) Fabrication process 7 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1457 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 6435 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 1429 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 9232 Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000) TGP 15 W Type Integrated Fabrication process 6 nm GPU base clock 1500 MHz GPU boost clock 2200 MHz FLOPS 0.54 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X Memory speed 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 128 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 8 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 4 GPU performance 0.54 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz Type LPDDR4X Upgradable No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 1 NVMe Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Speakers 2.0 Power 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Loudness 81.5 dB Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 Bluetooth v5.1 Fingerprint Yes Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Numpad No Backlight Yes Touchpad Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm Surface Glass Windows Precision Yes