Home > Laptop comparison > Yoga 6 (13”, Gen 8): full specs and tests

Lenovo Yoga 6 (13”, Gen 8)

Lenovo Yoga 6 (13”, Gen 8)
  • Launched: January 2023
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~77.4%
  • Dimensions: 304 x 218 x 17.46 mm (11.97 x 8.58 x 0.69 inches)
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
CPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Yoga 6 (13”, Gen 8).
Performance
56
Gaming
29
Display
41
Battery Life
65
Connectivity
77
Case
88
NanoReview Score
52
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo Yoga 6 (13”, Gen 8)

Case

Weight 1.37 kg (3.02 lbs)
Dimensions 304 x 218 x 17.46 mm
11.97 x 8.58 x 0.69 inches
Area 663 cm2 (102.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.4%
Side bezels 8.8 mm
Colors Green
Transformer Yes
Opening angle 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Liquid metal No
Number of fans 1
Noise level (max. load) 37.6 dB

Display

Size 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 170 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes
Coating Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1112:1
sRGB color space 99.5%
Adobe RGB profile 70%
DCI-P3 color gamut 69.9%
Response time 11 ms
Max. brightness
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:05 hr
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 45 W
Weigh of AC adapter 300 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz
Cores 6
Threads 12
L3 Cache 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
Fabrication process 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1457
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6435
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1429
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9232
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 6 nm
GPU base clock 1500 MHz
GPU boost clock 2200 MHz
FLOPS 0.54 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 128
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 8
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 4
GPU performance
0.54 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X
Upgradable No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287
Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes
Loudness 81.5 dB
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.1
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm
Surface Glass
Windows Precision Yes
Notes
    - Two lid options: metal (in accordance with the specifications above) and fabric (0.035 inches thinner and 0.044 pounds heavier than metal).

Comparison with competitors

1. Lenovo Yoga 6 (13”, Gen 8) or Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320
2. Lenovo Yoga 6 (13”, Gen 8) or Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
3. Lenovo Yoga 6 (13”, Gen 8) or Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 7 (14″ Intel)
4. Lenovo Yoga 6 (13”, Gen 8) or Dell XPS 13 9315
5. Lenovo Yoga 6 (13”, Gen 8) or Lenovo Yoga 6 (13", Gen 7)
6. Lenovo Yoga 6 (13”, Gen 8) or Lenovo Yoga 7 Gen 7 (14″ AMD)
7. Lenovo Yoga 6 (13”, Gen 8) or Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i (14” Intel)
8. Lenovo Yoga 6 (13”, Gen 8) or Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 (13.3")
9. Lenovo Yoga 6 (13”, Gen 8) or LG Gram 14 (2023)
10. Lenovo Yoga 6 (13”, Gen 8) or LG Gram 2-in-1 14" (2023)
Compare other laptops (510+)

Comments

Promotion
EnglishРусский