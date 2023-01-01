You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1200 - 1920 x 1200 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 7530U AMD Ryzen 7 7730U - Intel Core i3 1215U Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i7 1255U RAM - 8GB 16GB - 4GB 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 6 (13", Gen 8) Easier to carry: weighs 230 grams less (around 0.51 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Around 59% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a bigger (~12%) battery – 59 against 52.5 watt-hours Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i (14" Intel) Can run popular games at about 91-124% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.37 kg (3.02 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) Dimensions 304 x 218 x 17.46 mm

11.97 x 8.58 x 0.69 inches 313.1 x 224.9 x 17.4-18.9 mm

12.33 x 8.85 x 0.69-0.74 inches Area 663 cm2 (102.7 inches2) 704 cm2 (109.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~77.4% ~80.7% Side bezels 8.8 mm 5.8 mm Colors Green Gray, Blue Transformer Yes Yes Opening angle 360° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No - Number of fans 1 1 Noise level (max. load) 37.6 dB 42.2 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 1920 x 1200 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 Size 13.3 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 170 ppi 162 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy Glossy Display tests Contrast 1112:1 1100:1 sRGB color space 99.5% 63.6% Adobe RGB profile 70% 44.1% DCI-P3 color gamut 69.9% 42.6% Response time 11 ms 25 ms Max. brightness Yoga 6 (13”, Gen 8) 300 nits IdeaPad Flex 5i (14” Intel) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 59 Wh 52.5 Wh Full charging time 2:05 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 45 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 300 grams 350 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000) Intel UHD Graphics (64 EU) TGP 15 W 45 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 6 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 1500 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 2200 MHz 1400 MHz FLOPS 0.54 TFLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 128 512 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 8 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 4 16 GPU performance Yoga 6 (13”, Gen 8) 0.54 TFLOPS IdeaPad Flex 5i (14” Intel) +165% 1.43 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 4GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB - Clock 4266 MHz 4266 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC3287 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 81.5 dB 79.3 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm 12.0 x 7.5 cm Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

