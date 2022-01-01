Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Laptop Go 2: full specs and tests

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2

  • Launched: June 2022
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~79.8%
  • Dimensions: 278.2 x 206.2 x 15.7 mm (10.95 x 8.12 x 0.62 inches)
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Surface Laptop Go 2.
Performance
49
Gaming
32
Display
36
Battery Life
56
Connectivity
67
Case
96
NanoReview Score
47
Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2

Case

Weight 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs)
Dimensions 278.2 x 206.2 x 15.7 mm
10.95 x 8.12 x 0.62 inches
Area 574 cm2 (88.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.8%
Side bezels 8 mm
Colors Silver, Blue, Green, Yellow
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 1

Display

Size 12.4 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 149 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2
Resolution 1536 x 1024 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen Yes
Coating Glossy (Antireflective)
Max. brightness
330 nits

Battery

Capacity
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery No
Charging port position Right
Charge power 39 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz
Cores 4
Threads 8
L3 Cache 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1288
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4310
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1306
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4878

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20
GPU performance
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x2 GB
Clock 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X
Upgradable No

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.1
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No
HDMI No
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Touchpad
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

