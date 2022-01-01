Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 Launched: June 2022

June 2022 Screen-to-body ratio: ~79.8%

~79.8% Dimensions: 278.2 x 206.2 x 15.7 mm (10.95 x 8.12 x 0.62 inches)

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2

Case Weight 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs) Dimensions 278.2 x 206.2 x 15.7 mm

10.95 x 8.12 x 0.62 inches Area 574 cm2 (88.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.8% Side bezels 8 mm Colors Silver, Blue, Green, Yellow Transformer No Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 1

Display 1536 x 1024 Size 12.4 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 149 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 Resolution 1536 x 1024 pixels HDR support No Touchscreen Yes Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Max. brightness 330 nits

Battery Capacity 41 Wh Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery No Charging port position Right Charge power 39 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 1135G7 Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz Cores 4 Threads 8 L3 Cache 8 MB Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1288 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 4310 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 1306 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 4878

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W Type Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X Memory speed 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 GPU performance 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB Channels 2x2 GB Clock 4266 MHz Type LPDDR4X Upgradable No

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 1 NVMe Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 Bluetooth v5.1 Fingerprint Yes Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No HDMI No DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader No Proprietary charging port Yes