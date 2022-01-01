You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review RAM - 4GB 8GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 128GB 256GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Display has support for touch input

Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (89 vs 100.1 square inches) Advantages of the Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Can run popular games at about 46-63% higher FPS

Around 59% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a bigger (~22%) battery – 49.9 against 41 watt-hours

52% sharper screen – 227 versus 149 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 21% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 330 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs) 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs) Dimensions 278.2 x 206.2 x 15.7 mm

10.95 x 8.12 x 0.62 inches 304.1 x 212.4 x 16.1 mm

11.97 x 8.36 x 0.63 inches Area 574 cm2 (88.9 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.8% ~79.4% Side bezels 8 mm 8.8 mm Colors Silver, Blue, Green, Yellow Silver, Gold, Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Passive Vapor chamber No Yes Number of fans 1 -

Display 1536 x 1024 2560 x 1600 Size 12.4 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 149 ppi 227 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10 Resolution 1536 x 1024 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast - 1069:1 sRGB color space - 99.8% Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness Surface Laptop Go 2 330 nits Macbook Air (M1, 2020) +21% 400 nits

Battery Capacity 41 Wh 49.9 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Full charging time - 2:23 hr Battery type - Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 39 W 30 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter - 172 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Apple M1 GPU (8-core) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1278 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 2.6 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32 GPU performance Surface Laptop Go 2 1.41 TFLOPS Macbook Air (M1, 2020) +84% 2.6 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x2 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz 4266 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Upgradable No No Total slots - 2

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus - Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - 79.6 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.1 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 3 HDMI No No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight - Yes Key travel - 1 mm Touchpad Size - 12.1 x 8.1 cm Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes No

