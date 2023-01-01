Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Laptop Studio 2: full specs and tests

Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2

Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2
  • Launched: September 2023
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~83.1%
  • Dimensions: 323 x 230 x 22 mm (12.72 x 9.06 x 0.87 inches)
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Surface Laptop Studio 2.
Performance
82
Gaming
46
Display
65
Battery Life
55
Connectivity
79
Portability
77
NanoReview Score
63

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2

Case

Weight 1.98 kg (4.37 lbs)
Dimensions 323 x 230 x 22 mm
12.72 x 9.06 x 0.87 inches
Area 743 cm2 (115.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.1%
Side bezels 9.3 mm
Colors Silver
Material Aluminum
Transformer Yes
Opening angle 180°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber Yes
Liquid metal No
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 14.4 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz
PPI 200 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2
Resolution 2400 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes
Coating Glossy (Antireflective)
Ambient light sensor Yes
Display tests
Contrast 1500:1
Max. brightness
600 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 102 / 120 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz
Cores 14 (6P + 8E)
Threads 20
L3 Cache 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
2390
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
13471
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1914
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
18533
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 80 W
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm
FLOPS 7.9 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 96 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32
GPU performance
7.9 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB
Clock 7500 MHz
Type LPDDR5X
Upgradable No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2 (2 tweeters and 2 woofers)
Dolby Atmos Yes
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.3
Fingerprint No
Infrared sensor Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.1
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass
Windows Precision Yes

