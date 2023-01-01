Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2
- Launched: September 2023
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~83.1%
- Dimensions: 323 x 230 x 22 mm (12.72 x 9.06 x 0.87 inches)
Review
Performance
82
Gaming
46
Display
65
Battery Life
55
Connectivity
79
Portability
77
NanoReview Score
63
Tests and SpecificationsDetailed tests and technical specifications of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2
Case
|Weight
|1.98 kg (4.37 lbs)
|Dimensions
|323 x 230 x 22 mm
12.72 x 9.06 x 0.87 inches
|Area
|743 cm2 (115.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~83.1%
|Side bezels
|9.3 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Material
|Aluminum
|Transformer
|Yes
|Opening angle
|180°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|Liquid metal
|No
|Number of fans
|2
Display
|Size
|14.4 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|PPI
|200 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|Resolution
|2400 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Ambient light sensor
|Yes
|Contrast
|1500:1
Max. brightness
600 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Charge power
|102 / 120 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|Cores
|14 (6P + 8E)
|Threads
|20
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
2390
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
13471
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1914
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
18533
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|80 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|4 nm
|FLOPS
|7.9 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|96 bit
|Memory speed
|~16 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2560
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|80
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
GPU performance
7.9 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|7500 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5X
|Upgradable
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.2 (2 tweeters and 2 woofers)
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|Fingerprint
|No
|Infrared sensor
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.1
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Surface
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes