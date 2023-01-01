Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2 vs Laptop Studio
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Around 3.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Can run popular games at about 6-8% higher FPS
- Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 500 nits
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 160 grams less (around 0.35 lbs)
Value for money
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.98 kg (4.37 lbs)
|1.82 kg (4.01 lbs)
|Dimensions
|323 x 230 x 22 mm
12.72 x 9.06 x 0.87 inches
|323.2 x 228.3 x 18.9 mm
12.72 x 8.99 x 0.74 inches
|Area
|743 cm2 (115.2 inches2)
|738 cm2 (114.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~83.1%
|~83.7%
|Side bezels
|9.3 mm
|9.4 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Silver
|Material
|Aluminum
|Aluminum
|Transformer
|Yes
|Yes
|Opening angle
|180°
|180°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|Yes
|Liquid metal
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level (max. load)
|-
|46.7 dB
Display
|Size
|14.4 inches
|14.4 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|200 ppi
|200 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|3:2
|Resolution
|2400 x 1600 pixels
|2400 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Sync technology
|-
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Ambient light sensor
|Yes
|Yes
|Contrast
|1500:1
|1714:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|99.9%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|78.5%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|80.6%
|Response time
|-
|41 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Right
|Charge power
|102 / 120 W
|60 / 95 / 102 W
|Weight of AC adapter
|-
|379 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.4 GHz
|2.6-3.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|14 (6P + 8E)
|4
|Threads
|20
|8
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
2390
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
Surface Laptop Studio 2 +159%
13471
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1914
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Surface Laptop Studio 2 +244%
18533
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|80 W
|50 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|4 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|-
|1140 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1410 MHz
|FLOPS
|7.9 TFLOPS
|7.2 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|96 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~16 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2560
|2560
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|80
|80
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|48
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|7500 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5X
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.2 (2 tweeters and 2 woofers)
|2.2 (2 tweeters and 2 woofers)
|Power
|-
|4x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|-
|~82.9 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Infrared sensor
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.1
|No
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Mechanical
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|-
|12.0 x 8.0 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
