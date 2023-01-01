Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU Intel Core i7 13700H - Intel Core i5 11300H Intel Core i7 11370H GPU - GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB RTX A2000 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 6-8% higher FPS Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 500 nits Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio Slightly easier to carry: weighs 160 grams less (around 0.35 lbs)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.98 kg (4.37 lbs) 1.82 kg (4.01 lbs) Dimensions 323 x 230 x 22 mm

12.72 x 9.06 x 0.87 inches 323.2 x 228.3 x 18.9 mm

12.72 x 8.99 x 0.74 inches Area 743 cm2 (115.2 inches2) 738 cm2 (114.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.1% ~83.7% Side bezels 9.3 mm 9.4 mm Colors Silver Silver Material Aluminum Aluminum Transformer Yes Yes Opening angle 180° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes Yes Liquid metal No - Number of fans 2 2 Noise level (max. load) - 46.7 dB

Display 2400 x 1600 2400 x 1600 Size 14.4 inches 14.4 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz PPI 200 ppi 200 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 3:2 Resolution 2400 x 1600 pixels 2400 x 1600 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Sync technology - No Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy (Antireflective) Ambient light sensor Yes Yes Display tests Contrast 1500:1 1714:1 sRGB color space - 99.9% Adobe RGB profile - 78.5% DCI-P3 color gamut - 80.6% Response time - 41 ms Max. brightness Surface Laptop Studio 2 +20% 600 nits Surface Laptop Studio 500 nits

Battery Capacity 58 Wh 58 Wh Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Right Charge power 102 / 120 W 60 / 95 / 102 W Weight of AC adapter - 379 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB RTX A2000 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB TGP 80 W 50 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm 8 nm GPU base clock - 1140 MHz GPU boost clock - 1410 MHz FLOPS 7.9 TFLOPS 7.2 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 96 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 48 GPU performance Surface Laptop Studio 2 +10% 7.9 TFLOPS Surface Laptop Studio 7.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 7500 MHz 4266 MHz Type LPDDR5X LPDDR4X Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.2 (2 tweeters and 2 woofers) 2.2 (2 tweeters and 2 woofers) Power - 4x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - ~82.9 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.3 v5.1 Fingerprint No No Infrared sensor Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.1 No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Mechanical Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 12.0 x 8.0 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

