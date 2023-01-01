Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Laptop Studio 2 or Surface Laptop Studio – what's better?

66 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2
VS
56 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio
Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2
Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio
CPU Intel Core i7 13700H
GPU
GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2 and Laptop Studio important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 3.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 6-8% higher FPS
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 500 nits
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 160 grams less (around 0.35 lbs)

Value for money

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Laptop Studio 2
vs
Surface Laptop Studio

Case

Weight 1.98 kg (4.37 lbs) 1.82 kg (4.01 lbs)
Dimensions 323 x 230 x 22 mm
12.72 x 9.06 x 0.87 inches		 323.2 x 228.3 x 18.9 mm
12.72 x 8.99 x 0.74 inches
Area 743 cm2 (115.2 inches2) 738 cm2 (114.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.1% ~83.7%
Side bezels 9.3 mm 9.4 mm
Colors Silver Silver
Material Aluminum Aluminum
Transformer Yes Yes
Opening angle 180° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes Yes
Liquid metal No -
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level (max. load) - 46.7 dB

Display

Size 14.4 inches 14.4 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 200 ppi 200 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 3:2
Resolution 2400 x 1600 pixels 2400 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Sync technology - No
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy (Antireflective)
Ambient light sensor Yes Yes
Display tests
Contrast 1500:1 1714:1
sRGB color space - 99.9%
Adobe RGB profile - 78.5%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 80.6%
Response time - 41 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 102 / 120 W 60 / 95 / 102 W
Weight of AC adapter - 379 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4 GHz 2.6-3.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 14 (6P + 8E) 4
Threads 20 8
L3 Cache 24 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 80 W 50 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock - 1140 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1410 MHz
FLOPS 7.9 TFLOPS 7.2 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 96 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 48
GPU performance
Surface Laptop Studio 2 +10%
7.9 TFLOPS
Surface Laptop Studio
7.2 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 7500 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR5X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2 (2 tweeters and 2 woofers) 2.2 (2 tweeters and 2 woofers)
Power - 4x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - ~82.9 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Infrared sensor Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.1 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Mechanical
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 12.0 x 8.0 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
