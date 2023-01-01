Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2 vs Asus Zenbook Pro 14 OLED (UX6404)
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Key Differences
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2
- Display has support for touch input
- Provides 9% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 550 nits
Advantages of the Asus Zenbook Pro 14 OLED (UX6404)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 380 grams less (around 0.84 lbs)
- Can run popular games at about 45-61% higher FPS
- Features a much bigger (~31%) battery – 76 against 58 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 48GB)
- 17% sharper screen – 234 versus 200 pixels per inch (PPI)
Value for money
Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|1.98 kg (4.37 lbs)
|1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
|Dimensions
|323 x 230 x 22 mm
12.72 x 9.06 x 0.87 inches
|321.8 x 223.3 x 17.9 mm
12.67 x 8.79 x 0.7 inches
|Area
|743 cm2 (115.2 inches2)
|719 cm2 (111.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~83.1%
|~84.8%
|Side bezels
|9.3 mm
|4.8 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Black
|Material
|Aluminum
|Aluminum
|Transformer
|Yes
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|135°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level (max. load)
|-
|48.8 dB
Display
|Size
|14.4 inches
|14.5 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|200 ppi
|234 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|16:10
|Resolution
|2400 x 1600 pixels
|2880 x 1800 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Sync technology
|-
|G-Sync
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Glossy
|Ambient light sensor
|Yes
|No
|Contrast
|1500:1
|1000000:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|100%
|Response time
|-
|1 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|1:45 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|102 / 120 W
|200 W
|Weight of AC adapter
|-
|556 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.4 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|5.4 GHz
|Cores
|14 (6P + 8E)
|14 (6P + 8E)
|Threads
|20
|20
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96 EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
2615
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
13471
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1952
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
18533
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|80 W
|90 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|4 nm
|4 nm
|FLOPS
|7.9 TFLOPS
|14.3 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|96 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~16 Gbps
|~16 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2560
|3072
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|80
|96
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|7500 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5X
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|1
|Max. ram size
|-
|48 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.2 (2 tweeters and 2 woofers)
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|-
|~78.9 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|v5.3
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Infrared sensor
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.1
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.4 mm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1