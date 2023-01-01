Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Laptop Studio 2 or Zenbook Pro 14 OLED (UX6404) – what's better?

63 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2
VS
72 out of 100
Asus Zenbook Pro 14 OLED (UX6404)
Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2
Asus Zenbook Pro 14 OLED (UX6404)
Display 2400 x 1600
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2 and Asus Zenbook Pro 14 OLED (UX6404) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Provides 9% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 550 nits
Advantages of the Asus Zenbook Pro 14 OLED (UX6404)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 380 grams less (around 0.84 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 45-61% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~31%) battery – 76 against 58 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 48GB)
  • 17% sharper screen – 234 versus 200 pixels per inch (PPI)

Value for money

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Laptop Studio 2
vs
Zenbook Pro 14 OLED (UX6404)

Case

Weight 1.98 kg (4.37 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
Dimensions 323 x 230 x 22 mm
12.72 x 9.06 x 0.87 inches		 321.8 x 223.3 x 17.9 mm
12.67 x 8.79 x 0.7 inches
Area 743 cm2 (115.2 inches2) 719 cm2 (111.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.1% ~84.8%
Side bezels 9.3 mm 4.8 mm
Colors Silver Black
Material Aluminum Aluminum
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 180° 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level (max. load) - 48.8 dB

Display

Size 14.4 inches 14.5 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 200 ppi 234 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10
Resolution 2400 x 1600 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Sync technology - G-Sync
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy
Ambient light sensor Yes No
Display tests
Contrast 1500:1 1000000:1
sRGB color space - 100%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time - 1 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:45 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 102 / 120 W 200 W
Weight of AC adapter - 556 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 5.4 GHz
Cores 14 (6P + 8E) 14 (6P + 8E)
Threads 20 20
L3 Cache 24 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 80 W 90 W
Nvidia Optimus - MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 4 nm
FLOPS 7.9 TFLOPS 14.3 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 96 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 3072
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 96
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 7500 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5X DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 1
Max. ram size - 48 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2 (2 tweeters and 2 woofers) 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - ~78.9 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3
Fingerprint No No
Infrared sensor Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.1 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

