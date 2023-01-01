Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2400 x 1600 - 2880 x 1800 (Non-Touch) 2880 x 1800 (Touch) GPU - GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB RTX A2000 Mobile 8GB - GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB 40GB 48GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2 Display has support for touch input

Display has support for touch input Provides 9% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 550 nits Advantages of the Asus Zenbook Pro 14 OLED (UX6404) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 380 grams less (around 0.84 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 380 grams less (around 0.84 lbs) Can run popular games at about 45-61% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 45-61% higher FPS Features a much bigger (~31%) battery – 76 against 58 watt-hours

Features a much bigger (~31%) battery – 76 against 58 watt-hours Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio User-upgradable RAM (up to 48GB)

User-upgradable RAM (up to 48GB) 17% sharper screen – 234 versus 200 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.98 kg (4.37 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) Dimensions 323 x 230 x 22 mm

12.72 x 9.06 x 0.87 inches 321.8 x 223.3 x 17.9 mm

12.67 x 8.79 x 0.7 inches Area 743 cm2 (115.2 inches2) 719 cm2 (111.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.1% ~84.8% Side bezels 9.3 mm 4.8 mm Colors Silver Black Material Aluminum Aluminum Transformer Yes No Opening angle 180° 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level (max. load) - 48.8 dB

Display 2400 x 1600 2880 x 1800 (Non-Touch) 2880 x 1800 (Touch) Size 14.4 inches 14.5 inches Type IPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz PPI 200 ppi 234 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10 Resolution 2400 x 1600 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Sync technology - G-Sync Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy Ambient light sensor Yes No Display tests Contrast 1500:1 1000000:1 sRGB color space - 100% DCI-P3 color gamut - 100% Response time - 1 ms Max. brightness Surface Laptop Studio 2 +9% 600 nits Zenbook Pro 14 OLED (UX6404) 550 nits

Battery Capacity 58 Wh 76 Wh Full charging time - 1:45 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 102 / 120 W 200 W Weight of AC adapter - 556 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB RTX A2000 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB TGP 80 W 90 W Nvidia Optimus - MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm 4 nm FLOPS 7.9 TFLOPS 14.3 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 8 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 96 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 3072 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 96 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32 GPU performance Surface Laptop Studio 2 7.9 TFLOPS Zenbook Pro 14 OLED (UX6404) +81% 14.3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB 40GB 48GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 7500 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5X DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 1 Max. ram size - 48 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.2 (2 tweeters and 2 woofers) 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - ~78.9 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3 Fingerprint No No Infrared sensor Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.1 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.4 mm Touchpad Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

