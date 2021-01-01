Home > Laptop comparison > Modern 14 2021 (Ryzen): full specs and tests

MSI Modern 14 2021 (Ryzen)

  • Launched: January 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~76.9%
  • Dimensions: 319 x 220.2 x 16.9-18.1 mm (12.56" x 8.67" x 0.67-0.71")
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Modern 14 2021 (Ryzen).
Performance
66
Gaming
34
Display
43
Battery Life
56
Connectivity
69
Case
92
NanoReview Score
52

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the MSI Modern 14 2021 (Ryzen)

Case

Weight 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs)
Width 319 mm (12.56 inches)
Height 220.2 mm (8.67 inches)
Thickness 16.9-18.1 mm (0.67-0.71 inches)
Area 702 cm2 (108.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.9%
Side bezels 4.6 mm
Colors Gray, Blue
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 1

Display

Size 14 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Max. brightness
350 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery No
Charging port position Left
Charge power 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz
Cores 6
Threads 12
L3 Cache 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1093
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4707
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1165
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7097

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 10-45 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1600 MHz
FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memory type DDR4
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 448
DirectX support 12.1
GPU performance
1.108 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.1
Fingerprint No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

