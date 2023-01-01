MSI Modern 14 vs ASUS Vivobook 15 (F1504 / X1504)
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Modern 14
- Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)
- Around 27% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Provides 40% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 250 nits
- Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (110.5 vs 129.6 square inches)
Advantages of the ASUS Vivobook 15 (F1504 / X1504)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
Value for money
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
|1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
|Dimensions
|319.9 x 223 x 19.35 mm
12.59 x 8.78 x 0.76 inches
|359.7 x 232.5 x 17.9 mm
14.16 x 9.15 x 0.7 inches
|Area
|713 cm2 (110.5 inches2)
|836 cm2 (129.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~75.7%
|~80.2%
|Side bezels
|5 mm
|7.2 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Blue, Rose gold
|Silver, Gold, Blue
|Material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|180°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|157 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Sync technology
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Ambient light sensor
|No
|No
Screen space comparison
Vivobook 15 (F1504 / X1504)
15.6″ (16:9 ratio) = 104 in2
Modern 14
14″ (16:9 ratio) = 83.8 in2
~24% more screen space
|Contrast
|1270:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|51%
|-
|Response time
|17 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|1:40 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Right
|Charge power
|65 W
|45 W
|Weight of AC adapter
|-
|190 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.3 GHz
|1.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|10 (2P + 8E)
|6 (2P + 4E)
|Threads
|12
|8
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|10 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Modern 14 +9%
1726
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Modern 14 +26%
7616
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Modern 14 +10%
1730
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Modern 14 +27%
7369
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|45 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1400 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|1.43 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|512
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|32
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
|16
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|1
|Max. ram size
|-
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.3
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optional
|Infrared sensor
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|-
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|1.4 mm
|Size
|10.0 x 5.7 cm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
