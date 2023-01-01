Home > Laptop comparison > Modern 14 or Aspire 3 (A314-36) – what's better?

MSI Modern 14 vs Acer Aspire 3 (A314-36)

52 out of 100
MSI Modern 14
VS
36 out of 100
Acer Aspire 3 (A314-36)
MSI Modern 14
Acer Aspire 3 (A314-36)
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery
40 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Modern 14 and Acer Aspire 3 (A314-36) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Performance (Apps):
Gaming (3D):
Screen:
Battery Life:
Portability:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Modern 14
  • Around 3.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 50-68% higher FPS
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Backlit keyboard
  • Provides 59% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 220 nits
  • 40% sharper screen – 157 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)

Value for money

Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
VS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Modern 14
vs
Aspire 3 (A314-36)

Case

Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Dimensions 319.9 x 223 x 19.35 mm
12.59 x 8.78 x 0.76 inches		 328.3 x 217.2 x 18 mm
12.93 x 8.55 x 0.71 inches
Area 713 cm2 (110.5 inches2) 713 cm2 (110.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.7% ~75.8%
Side bezels 5 mm 9.2 mm
Colors Silver, Blue, Rose gold Silver
Material Plastic Plastic
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD TFT LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 112 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Ambient light sensor No No
Display tests
Contrast 1270:1 -
sRGB color space 51% -
Response time 17 ms -
Max. brightness
Modern 14 +59%
350 nits
Aspire 3 (A314-36)
220 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 45 W
Weight of AC adapter - 160 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz -
Cores 10 (2P + 8E) 4 (0P + 4E)
Threads 12 4
L3 Cache 12 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics (32 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Modern 14 +118%
1726
Aspire 3 (A314-36)
791
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Modern 14 +265%
7616
Aspire 3 (A314-36)
2085
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Modern 14 +155%
1730
Aspire 3 (A314-36)
678
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Modern 14 +230%
7369
Aspire 3 (A314-36)
2235
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 45 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1400 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 0.74 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 LPDDR5
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 0 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 256
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 16
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 8
GPU performance
Modern 14 +91%
1.41 TFLOPS
Aspire 3 (A314-36)
0.74 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz -
Type DDR4 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 1

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v5
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint No No
Infrared sensor No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes No
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Size 10.0 x 5.7 cm -
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Acer Aspire 5 (A514-55) and Acer Aspire 3 (A314-36)
2. Acer Swift 1 (SF114-34) and Acer Aspire 3 (A314-36)
3. MSI Modern 15 and MSI Modern 14
4. Acer Aspire 5 (A515-58) and MSI Modern 14
5. HP ProBook 440 G10 and MSI Modern 14
6. ASUS Vivobook 15 (F1504 / X1504) and MSI Modern 14
Compare other laptops (620+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Acer Aspire 3 (A314-36) and MSI Modern 14 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский