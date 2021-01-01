Home > Apple Smartphones > Apple iPhone 12: specifications and benchmarks

Apple iPhone 12

Apple iPhone 12
Display
80
Performance
87
Battery
70
Camera
78
NanoReview score
83
Category Flagship
Announced October 2020
Release date October 2020
Launch price ~ 1000 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Apple iPhone 12
80

Display

Type OLED
Size 6.1 inches
Resolution 1170 x 2532 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9
PPI 460 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 86%
Display features - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 99.4%
PWM 226 Hz
Response time 16 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
627 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
87

Design and build

Height 146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
Width 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 164 gramm (5.78 oz)
Waterproof IP68
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner No
Screen-to-body ratio
86%
87

Performance

All specs and test Apple iPhone 12 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Apple A14 Bionic
Max. clock 3100 MHz
CPU cores 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Icestorm
- 2 cores at 2.99 GHz: Firestorm
L3 cache 8 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers
Graphics Apple GPU
Memory
RAM size 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type NVMe
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1581
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4032
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
577345
98

Software

Operating system iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
OS size 7 GB
70

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 2815 mAh
Charge power 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (58% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
12:48 hr
Watching videos (Player)
13:04 hr
Talk (3G)
19:27 hr
78

Camera

Specs and camera test of the iPhone 12
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4290 x 2800
Zoom Digital
Flash Quad LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Apple iPhone 12 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4290 x 2800
Aperture f/2.2
Focal length 23 mm
Sensor type BSI CMOS
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
132
Video quality
112
Generic camera score
122
87

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type No
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* Yes
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 22
2G network GSM/EDGE (850, 900, 1800, 1900 МГц)
3G network UMTS/HSPA+/DC‑HSDPA (850, 900, 1700/2100, 1900, 2100 МГц)
4G network LTE 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 28, 30, 32, 66, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 46, 48
5G support Yes
87

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
80.2 dB

Other

SAR (head) 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the iPhone 12 may differ by country or region

User ratings

2.7 of 5 points (44 votes)

