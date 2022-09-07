Home > Smartphone comparison > iPhone 14 Pro Max vs iPhone 12 – which one to choose?

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max vs iPhone 12

Эпл Айфон 14 Про Макс
VS
Эпл Айфон 12
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max (with Apple A16 Bionic) that was released on September 7, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 12, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 23 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max
  • Delivers 172% higher peak brightness (1762 against 647 nits)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 1508 mAh larger battery capacity: 4323 vs 2815 mAh
  • Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
  • Shows 41% longer battery life (45:56 vs 32:28 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • The phone is 1-year and 11-months newer
  • 30% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (967K versus 743K)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 12
  • Weighs 76 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 6.1 mm narrower

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
iPhone 14 Pro Max
vs
iPhone 12

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1290 x 2796 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 460 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 1000 nits 625 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1600 nits -
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Ceramic Shield Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 88.3% 86%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% 99.4%
PWM 240 Hz 226 Hz
Response time 1 ms 16 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
iPhone 14 Pro Max +172%
1762 nits
iPhone 12
647 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 160.7 mm (6.33 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
Width 77.6 mm (3.06 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 7.85 mm (0.31 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 240 gramm (8.47 oz) 164 gramm (5.78 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Gold, Purple White, Black, Blue, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner No No
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max and Apple iPhone 12 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Apple A16 Bionic Apple A14 Bionic
Max. clock 3460 MHz 3100 MHz
CPU cores 6 (2 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Sawtooth
- 2 cores at 3.46 GHz: Everest		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Icestorm
- 2 cores at 3.1 GHz: Firestorm
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Apple GPU Apple GPU
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type NVMe NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
iPhone 14 Pro Max +18%
1897
iPhone 12
1614
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
iPhone 14 Pro Max +33%
5435
iPhone 12
4080
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
iPhone 14 Pro Max +30%
967942
iPhone 12
743253
CPU 242019 197694
GPU 407261 314303
Memory 167432 103330
UX 145864 127922
Total score 967942 743253
3DMark Wild Life Performance
iPhone 14 Pro Max +29%
9802
iPhone 12
7613
Stability 82% 77%
Graphics test 58 FPS 45 FPS
Graphics score 9802 7613
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system iOS 16 iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16)
OS size - 7 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4323 mAh 2815 mAh
Charge power 27 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (7.5 W) Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (48% in 30 min) Yes (58% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:52 hr 1:30 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 15:02 hr 11:23 hr
Watching video 21:10 hr 12:11 hr
Gaming 07:12 hr 05:11 hr
Standby 156 hr 119 hr
General battery life
iPhone 14 Pro Max +41%
45:56 hr
iPhone 12
32:28 hr
Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking (4th and 141st place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4032 x 3024
Zoom Optical, 3x Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28"
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX372 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.5"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55"
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
Depth lens Yes -
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 12 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4032 x 3024 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/1.9 f/2.2
Focal length 23 mm 23 mm
Sensor type - BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.6" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type - No
USB version 2 -
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
iPhone 14 Pro Max +10%
89 dB
iPhone 12
81.1 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2022 October 2020
Release date September 2022 October 2020
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max is definitely a better buy.

