Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max vs iPhone 13
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max (with Apple A16 Bionic) that was released on September 7, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 13, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 1096 mAh larger battery capacity: 4323 vs 3227 mAh
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
- 10% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (882K versus 800K)
- Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
- 9% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1861 and 1710 points
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 13
- Weighs 66 grams less
- Better grip in hands – the body is 6.1 mm narrower
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
82
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
87
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
81
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
80
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
77
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
83
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|OLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1290 x 2796 pixels
|1170 x 2532 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|460 ppi
|460 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|1000 nits
|800 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1600 nits
|1200 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Ceramic Shield
|Ceramic Shield
|Screen-to-body ratio
|88.3%
|86%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|-
|129%
|PWM
|-
|609 Hz
|Response time
|-
|7.5 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|160.7 mm (6.33 inches)
|146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
|Width
|77.6 mm (3.06 inches)
|71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
|Thickness
|7.85 mm (0.31 inches)
|7.65 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|240 gramm (8.47 oz)
|174 gramm (6.14 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Gold, Purple
|White, Black, Blue, Green, Red, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Apple A16 Bionic
|Apple A15 Bionic
|Max. clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|CPU cores
|6 (2 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.2 GHz: Avalanche
|- 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.24 GHz: Avalanche
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Apple GPU
|Apple GPU
|GPU clock
|-
|1200 MHz
|RAM size
|6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|4
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|NVMe
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1861
1710
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4632
4604
|CPU
|-
|219838
|GPU
|-
|329364
|Memory
|-
|121868
|UX
|-
|133943
|Total score
|882416
|800148
|Stability
|-
|79%
|Graphics test
|-
|52 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|8780
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software
|Operating system
|iOS 16
|iOS 15 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.5)
|OS size
|-
|18 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4323 mAh
|3227 mAh
|Charge power
|27 W
|20 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (15 W)
|Yes (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Yes (54% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:45 hr
|1:46 hr
|Web browsing
|-
|13:11 hr
|Watching video
|-
|14:33 hr
|Gaming
|-
|05:31 hr
|Standby
|-
|123 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Optical, 3x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.7 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX372 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|Depth lens
|Yes
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 13 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|12 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4032 x 3024
|4032 x 3024
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|23 mm
|23 mm
|Sensor type
|-
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.6"
|1/3.6"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
138
Video quality
117
Generic camera score
130
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|1
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|September 2022
|September 2021
|Release date
|September 2022
|September 2021
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.99 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.98 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max. It has a better display, battery life, and connectivity.
