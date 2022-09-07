Apple iPhone 14 vs iPhone 12 mini
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Apple iPhone 14 (with Apple A15 Bionic) that was released on September 7, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 12 mini, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 23 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14
- Comes with 1052 mAh larger battery capacity: 3279 vs 2227 mAh
- Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size
- Shows 51% longer battery life (37:24 vs 24:46 hours)
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Delivers 33% higher peak brightness (844 against 633 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- The phone is 1-year and 11-months newer
- 12% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (780K versus 697K)
- Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 12 mini
- Better grip in hands – the body is 7.3 mm narrower
- Weighs 37 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
87
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
84
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.1 inches
|5.4 inches
|Resolution
|1170 x 2532 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|460 ppi
|476 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|800 nits
|625 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1200 nits
|-
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Ceramic Shield
|-
|Screen-to-body ratio
|86%
|85.1%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|99.5%
|-
|PWM
|60 Hz
|-
|Response time
|12 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
|131.5 mm (5.18 inches)
|Width
|71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
|64.2 mm (2.53 inches)
|Thickness
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|172 gramm (6.07 oz)
|135 gramm (4.76 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue, Red, Purple
|White, Black, Blue, Green, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Apple A15 Bionic
|Apple A14 Bionic
|Max. clock
|3230 MHz
|3100 MHz
|CPU cores
|6 (2 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.24 GHz: Avalanche
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Icestorm
- 2 cores at 3.1 GHz: Firestorm
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Apple GPU
|Apple GPU
|GPU clock
|1200 MHz
|-
|RAM size
|6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256, 512 GB
|64, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|NVMe
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
iPhone 14 +8%
1747
1611
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
iPhone 14 +14%
4774
4176
|CPU
|209437
|190074
|GPU
|333181
|284641
|Memory
|105776
|94157
|UX
|131735
|126265
|Total score
|780439
|697024
|Stability
|81%
|69%
|Graphics test
|56 FPS
|45 FPS
|Graphics score
|9517
|7680
Software
|Operating system
|iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.1.1)
|iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.1.1)
|OS size
|12 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|3279 mAh
|2227 mAh
|Charge power
|20 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (7.5 W)
|Yes (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (60% in 30 min)
|Yes (60% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:31 hr
|1:29 hr
|Web browsing
|13:45 hr
|09:23 hr
|Watching video
|15:45 hr
|09:46 hr
|Gaming
|05:25 hr
|04:55 hr
|Standby
|122 hr
|78 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4032 x 3024
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.9 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX372 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX503 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 14 from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 12 mini from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|12 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4032 x 3024
|4290 x 2800
|Aperture
|f/1.9
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|23 mm
|23 mm
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.6"
|1/3.6"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
iPhone 14 +2%
135
132
Video quality
iPhone 14 +30%
146
112
Generic camera score
iPhone 14 +9%
133
122
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|-
|No
|USB version
|2
|-
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|1
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|September 2022
|October 2020
|Release date
|September 2022
|November 2020
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.99 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 14 is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
2 (40%)
3 (60%)
Total votes: 5