Apple iPhone XR vs iPhone 14 Pro Max
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Apple iPhone XR (with Apple A12 Bionic) that was released on September 12, 2018, against the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A16 Bionic and came out 49 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XR
- Weighs 46 grams less
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max
- Delivers 173% higher peak brightness (1762 against 645 nits)
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- 91% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (967K versus 507K)
- Comes with 1381 mAh larger battery capacity: 4323 vs 2942 mAh
- Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
- Shows 39% longer battery life (45:56 vs 33:02 hours)
- 41% higher pixel density (460 vs 326 PPI)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- Thinner bezels – 9.3% more screen real estate
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
57
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
76
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
62
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
63
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Size
|6.1 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|828 x 1792 pixels
|1290 x 2796 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|326 ppi
|460 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|625 nits
|1000 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|-
|1600 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Ceramic Shield
|Screen-to-body ratio
|79%
|88.3%
|Display features
|-
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|100%
|99.9%
|PWM
|Not detected
|240 Hz
|Response time
|32.8 ms
|1 ms
|Contrast
|1920:1
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
|160.7 mm (6.33 inches)
|Width
|75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
|77.6 mm (3.06 inches)
|Thickness
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|7.85 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|194 gramm (6.84 oz)
|240 gramm (8.47 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP67
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue, Red, Orange, Yellow
|Black, Silver, Gold, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Apple A12 Bionic
|Apple A16 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2490 MHz
|3460 MHz
|CPU cores
|6 (2 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
|- 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Sawtooth
- 2 cores at 3.46 GHz: Everest
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Apple A12 Bionic GPU
|Apple GPU
|GPU clock
|1100 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~560 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|3 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|4
|Storage size
|64, 128, 256 GB
|128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
|Storage type
|NVMe
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1128
iPhone 14 Pro Max +68%
1897
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2226
iPhone 14 Pro Max +144%
5435
|CPU
|142301
|242019
|GPU
|188718
|407261
|Memory
|70367
|167432
|UX
|104916
|145864
|Total score
|507508
|967942
|Stability
|68%
|82%
|Graphics test
|31 FPS
|58 FPS
|Graphics score
|5245
|9802
Software
|Operating system
|iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16)
|iOS 16
|OS size
|11.1 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|2942 mAh
|4323 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|27 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi (10 W)
|Yes (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Yes (48% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:43 hr
|1:52 hr
|Web browsing
|11:16 hr
|15:02 hr
|Watching video
|12:45 hr
|21:10 hr
|Gaming
|05:10 hr
|07:12 hr
|Standby
|123 hr
|156 hr
Phones With Long Battery Life (133rd and 4th place)
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4032 x 3024
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 3x
|Flash
|Quad LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|120°
|Lenses
|1 (12 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight X (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28"
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.5"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55"
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|-
|Yes
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|7 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3088 x 2316
|4032 x 3024
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/1.9
|Focal length
|32 mm
|23 mm
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|-
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3.6"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
103
Video quality
96
Generic camera score
101
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|No
|-
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|1
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|20
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|September 2018
|September 2022
|Release date
|October 2018
|September 2022
|SAR (head)
|0.99 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|0.99 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max is definitely a better buy.
