Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Apple iPhone XR (with Apple A12 Bionic) that was released on September 12, 2018, against the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A16 Bionic and came out 49 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XR
  • Weighs 46 grams less
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max
  • Delivers 173% higher peak brightness (1762 against 645 nits)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 91% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (967K versus 507K)
  • Comes with 1381 mAh larger battery capacity: 4323 vs 2942 mAh
  • Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
  • Shows 39% longer battery life (45:56 vs 33:02 hours)
  • 41% higher pixel density (460 vs 326 PPI)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Thinner bezels – 9.3% more screen real estate
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
iPhone XR
vs
iPhone 14 Pro Max

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.1 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 828 x 1792 pixels 1290 x 2796 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 326 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 625 nits 1000 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1600 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 79% 88.3%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 100% 99.9%
PWM Not detected 240 Hz
Response time 32.8 ms 1 ms
Contrast 1920:1 ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
iPhone XR
645 nits
iPhone 14 Pro Max +173%
1762 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 150.9 mm (5.94 inches) 160.7 mm (6.33 inches)
Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) 77.6 mm (3.06 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 7.85 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 194 gramm (6.84 oz) 240 gramm (8.47 oz)
Waterproof IP67 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Red, Orange, Yellow Black, Silver, Gold, Purple
Fingerprint scanner No No
Screen-to-body ratio
iPhone XR
79%
iPhone 14 Pro Max +12%
88.3%

Performance

Tests of Apple iPhone XR and Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Apple A12 Bionic Apple A16 Bionic
Max. clock 2490 MHz 3460 MHz
CPU cores 6 (2 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex		 - 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Sawtooth
- 2 cores at 3.46 GHz: Everest
Lithography process 7 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Apple A12 Bionic GPU Apple GPU
GPU clock 1100 MHz -
FLOPS ~560 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
Storage type NVMe NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
iPhone XR
1128
iPhone 14 Pro Max +68%
1897
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
iPhone XR
2226
iPhone 14 Pro Max +144%
5435
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
iPhone XR
507508
iPhone 14 Pro Max +91%
967942
CPU 142301 242019
GPU 188718 407261
Memory 70367 167432
UX 104916 145864
Total score 507508 967942
3DMark Wild Life Performance
iPhone XR
5245
iPhone 14 Pro Max +87%
9802
Stability 68% 82%
Graphics test 31 FPS 58 FPS
Graphics score 5245 9802
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Software

Operating system iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16) iOS 16
OS size 11.1 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 2942 mAh 4323 mAh
Charge power 15 W 27 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi (10 W) Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (48% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:43 hr 1:52 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:16 hr 15:02 hr
Watching video 12:45 hr 21:10 hr
Gaming 05:10 hr 07:12 hr
Standby 123 hr 156 hr
General battery life
iPhone XR
33:02 hr
iPhone 14 Pro Max +39%
45:56 hr
Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4032 x 3024 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash Quad LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 1 (12 MP) 4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight X (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28"
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.5"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55"
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 7 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 3088 x 2316 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.2 f/1.9
Focal length 32 mm 23 mm
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size - 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.3
Bluetooth features SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE
USB type No -
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 20
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
iPhone XR
87.3 dB
iPhone 14 Pro Max +2%
89 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2018 September 2022
Release date October 2018 September 2022
SAR (head) 0.99 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max is definitely a better buy.

