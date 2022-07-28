Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.9-inch Asus Zenfone 9 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on July 28, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.