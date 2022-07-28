Home > Smartphone comparison > Zenfone 9 vs iPhone 13 Pro Max – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.9-inch Asus Zenfone 9 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on July 28, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Asus Zenfone 9
  • 38% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1101K versus 799K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • The phone is 11-months newer
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 10 mm narrower
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Has a 0.8 inch larger screen size
  • Shows 36% longer battery life (43:44 vs 32:08 hours)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Delivers 26% higher peak brightness (1052 against 833 nits)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Asus
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 33% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1750 and 1317 points
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Zenfone 9
vs
iPhone 13 Pro Max

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 5.9 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1284 x 2778 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 445 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 800 nits 1000 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1100 nits 1200 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 87.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 98.8% 99.9%
PWM 478 Hz 238 Hz
Response time 2 ms 8.5 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Zenfone 9
833 nits
iPhone 13 Pro Max +26%
1052 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 146.5 mm (5.77 inches) 160.8 mm (6.33 inches)
Width 68.1 mm (2.68 inches) 78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 7.65 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 169 gramm (5.96 oz) 240 gramm (8.47 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Red Black, Silver, Gold, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio
Zenfone 9
84.6%
iPhone 13 Pro Max +3%
87.4%

Performance

Tests of Asus Zenfone 9 and Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Apple A15 Bionic
Max. clock 3190 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.24 GHz: Avalanche
L3 cache 6 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Apple GPU
GPU clock 900 MHz 1200 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8, 16 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Zenfone 9
1317
iPhone 13 Pro Max +33%
1750
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Zenfone 9 +38%
1101812
iPhone 13 Pro Max
799457
CPU 260656 213823
GPU 467068 317561
Memory 191482 126792
UX 179326 136444
Total score 1101812 799457
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 82%
Graphics test - 56 FPS
Graphics score - 9490
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 iOS 15 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16)
ROM ZenUI 9 -
OS size - 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4300 mAh 4352 mAh
Charge power 30 W 27 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (57% in 30 min) Yes (42% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:46 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:15 hr 14:55 hr
Watching video 15:48 hr 20:14 hr
Gaming 06:59 hr 07:42 hr
Standby 90 hr 140 hr
General battery life
Zenfone 9
32:08 hr
iPhone 13 Pro Max +36%
43:44 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution - 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 113° 120°
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 12 MP) 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23.8 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.66", Sony IMX703 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14.4 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - - Pixel size: 1 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4247 x 2826 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Focal length 27.5 mm 23 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 1 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.93" 1/3.6"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Zenfone 9 +10%
88 dB
iPhone 13 Pro Max
80.2 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced July 2022 September 2021
Release date August 2022 September 2021
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.98 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software, battery life, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max. But if the performance and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Asus Zenfone 9.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (66.7%)
1 (33.3%)
Total votes: 3

User opinions

