Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.5-inch Google Pixel 3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on October 1, 2018, against the Apple iPhone XS, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 3
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus NVMe
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
  • Weighs 29 grams less
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XS
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Delivers 55% higher maximum brightness (658 against 424 nits)
  • 45% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (342K versus 236K)
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Google
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A12 Bionic
  • 2.2x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1107 and 507 points
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pixel 3
vs
iPhone XS

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 5.5 inches 5.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2160 pixels 1125 x 2436 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 19.5:9
PPI 439 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 78.87% 82.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 99.6% 98.8%
PWM 245 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 4.4 ms 4.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Pixel 3
424 nits
iPhone XS +55%
658 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 145.6 mm (5.73 inches) 143.6 mm (5.65 inches)
Width 68.2 mm (2.69 inches) 70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 148 gramm (5.22 oz) 177 gramm (6.24 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Pink Silver, Gold, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen-to-body ratio
Pixel 3
78.87%
iPhone XS +5%
82.9%

Performance

Tests of Google Pixel 3 and Apple iPhone XS in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Apple A12 Bionic
Max. clock 2500 MHz 2490 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 630 Apple A12 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 710 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS ~727 GFLOPS ~560 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pixel 3
507
iPhone XS +118%
1107
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pixel 3
1987
iPhone XS +42%
2813
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Pixel 3
176455
iPhone XS +118%
384156
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Pixel 3
236309
iPhone XS +45%
342040
Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
ROM Stock Android -
OS size 12 GB 11.8 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 2915 mAh 2658 mAh
Charge power 18 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi (10 W) Yes, Qi (10 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4 (50% in 40 min) Yes (50% in 60 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Pixel 3
10:16 hr
iPhone XS
10:20 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Pixel 3
11:01 hr
iPhone XS +2%
11:21 hr
Talk (3G)
Pixel 3 +64%
23:08 hr
iPhone XS
14:10 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12.2 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4032 x 3024 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Lenses 1 (12.2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight X (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Google Pixel 3 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3088 x 2316
Aperture f/1.8 f/2.2
Focal length 28 mm 32 mm
Pixel size 1.4 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.2" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Pixel 3
103
iPhone XS
n/a
Video quality
Generic camera score
Pixel 3
101
iPhone XS
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 16 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Pixel 3
84.9 dB
iPhone XS +3%
87.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced October 2018 September 2018
Release date November 2018 September 2018
Launch price ~ 725 USD ~ 1100 USD
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone XS is definitely a better buy.

