Google Pixel 4 XL vs Apple iPhone XR
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.3-inch Google Pixel 4 XL (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) that was released on October 15, 2019, against the Apple iPhone XR, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4 XL
- Comes with 758 mAh larger battery capacity: 3700 vs 2942 mAh
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- 65% higher pixel density (537 vs 326 PPI)
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Has 2x more RAM: 6GB versus 3GB
- POLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XR
- Shows 42% longer battery life (33:02 vs 23:13 hours)
- Delivers 61% higher maximum brightness (705 against 438 nits)
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Google
- 77% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1117 and 631 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
79
59
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
62
60
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
76
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
60
61
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
83
70
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
65
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|POLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.3 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3040 pixels
|828 x 1792 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|537 ppi
|326 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.3%
|79%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|99.9%
|100%
|PWM
|367 Hz
|Not detected
|Response time
|3.4 ms
|32.8 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|1920:1
Design and build
|Height
|160.4 mm (6.31 inches)
|150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
|Width
|75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
|75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|193 gramm (6.81 oz)
|194 gramm (6.84 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP67
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Orange
|White, Black, Blue, Red, Orange, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
|Apple A12 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|2490 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 640
|Apple A12 Bionic GPU
|GPU clock
|585 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|~899 GFLOPS
|~560 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|64, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
631
iPhone XR +77%
1117
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pixel 4 XL +14%
2527
2216
|CPU
|128136
|136583
|GPU
|189753
|179228
|Memory
|66195
|77872
|UX
|126523
|103093
|Total score
|514621
|498519
|Stability
|-
|68%
|Graphics test
|-
|31 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|5261
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.2)
|ROM
|-
|15.4
|OS size
|13 GB
|11.1 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3700 mAh
|2942 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (11 W)
|Yes, Qi (10 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (45% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:20 hr
|1:43 hr
|Web browsing
|08:02 hr
|11:16 hr
|Watching video
|09:03 hr
|12:45 hr
|Gaming
|04:39 hr
|05:10 hr
|Standby
|81 hr
|123 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12.2 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|-
|Lenses
|2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP)
|1 (12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight X (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 45 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|7 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|3088 x 2316
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|22 mm
|32 mm
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.09"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
103
Video quality
96
Generic camera score
101
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|October 2019
|September 2018
|Release date
|November 2019
|October 2018
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.99 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Google Pixel 4 XL. But if the software, battery life, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone XR.
