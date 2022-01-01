Google Pixel 6a Display 75 Performance 72 Battery 79 Camera 62 NanoReview score 72 Category Flagship Announced May 2022 Release date June 2022

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Google Pixel 6a

75 Display Type OLED Size 6.1 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 429 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 83% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

67 Design and build Height 152.2 mm (5.99 inches) Width 71.8 mm (2.83 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 178 gramm (6.28 oz) Waterproof IP67 Rear material Plastic Frame material Metal Colors White, Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 83%

72 Performance All specs and test Google Pixel 6a in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Google Tensor Max. clock 2800 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55

- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76

- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1 L3 cache 4 MB Lithography process 5 nanometers Graphics Mali-G78 MP20 GPU clock 848 MHz FLOPS ~2171 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6 GB Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1015 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 2881

63 Software Operating system Android 12 ROM Stock Android

79 Battery Specifications Capacity 4410 mAh Charge power 18 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes

62 Camera Specs and camera test of the Pixel 6a Main camera Matrix 12.2 megapixels Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 114° Lenses 2 (12.2 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12.2 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 17 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3840 x 2160 Aperture f/2.0 Focal length 24 mm Pixel size 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

85 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 1 Type of SIM card Nano eSIM support * Yes Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 20 5G support Yes

82 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes

Other Category Flagship Announced May 2022 Release date June 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Pixel 6a may differ by country or region