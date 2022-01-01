Home > Google Smartphones > Google Pixel 6a: specifications and benchmarks

Google Pixel 6a

Google Pixel 6a
Display
75
Performance
72
Battery
79
Camera
62
NanoReview score
72
Category Flagship
Announced May 2022
Release date June 2022

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Google Pixel 6a
75

Display

Type OLED
Size 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 429 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 83%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
67

Design and build

Height 152.2 mm (5.99 inches)
Width 71.8 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 178 gramm (6.28 oz)
Waterproof IP67
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Metal
Colors White, Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
83%
72

Performance

All specs and test Google Pixel 6a in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Google Tensor
Max. clock 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G78 MP20
GPU clock 848 MHz
FLOPS ~2171 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1015
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2881
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result
63

Software

Operating system Android 12
ROM Stock Android
79

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4410 mAh
Charge power 18 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes
62

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Pixel 6a
Main camera
Matrix 12.2 megapixels
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 114°
Lenses 2 (12.2 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3840 x 2160
Aperture f/2.0
Focal length 24 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
85

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 1
Type of SIM card Nano
eSIM support* Yes
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 20
5G support Yes
82

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes

Other

Category Flagship
Announced May 2022
Release date June 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Pixel 6a may differ by country or region

User ratings

4.5 of 5 points (2 votes)

Competitors

1. Google Pixel 4a 5G or Google Pixel 6a
2. Google Pixel 5a 5G or Google Pixel 6a
3. Apple iPhone 13 or Google Pixel 6a
4. Apple iPhone 13 Pro or Google Pixel 6a
5. Google Pixel 6 or Google Pixel 6a
6. OnePlus 9RT or Google Pixel 6a
7. Apple iPhone SE (2022) or Google Pixel 6a

Write a comment

Promotion
РусскийEnglish