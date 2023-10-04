Google Pixel 8 vs Apple iPhone 15
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.17-inch Google Pixel 8 (with Google Tensor G3) that was released on October 4, 2023, against the Apple iPhone 15, which is powered by Apple A16 Bionic and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Specifications of the Pixel 8 was provided by insiders and may not be fully accurate.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 8
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Comes with 1136 mAh larger battery capacity: 4485 vs 3349 mAh
- Has 2x more RAM: 12GB versus 6GB
- Fingerprint scanner
- CPU with a higher amount of cores (+3)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 15
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Google
- 24% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1371K versus 1104K)
- 67% faster in single-core GeekBench 6 test: 2513 and 1504 points
- Weighs 16 grams less
Review
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.17 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1179 x 2556 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|427 ppi
|460 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|Yes
|No
|Max rated brightness
|550 nits
|2000 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1400 nits
|1600 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Ceramic Shield
|Screen-to-body ratio
|-
|86.4%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|- DCI-P3
Design and build
|Height
|150.5 mm (5.93 inches)
|147.6 mm (5.81 inches)
|Width
|70.8 mm (2.79 inches)
|71.6 mm (2.82 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|187 g (6.6 oz)
|171 g (6.03 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Advanced cooling
|Vapor chamber
|-
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue
|Black, Blue, Green, Pink, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Google Tensor G3
|Apple A16 Bionic
|Max clock
|3000 MHz
|3460 MHz
|CPU cores
|9 (1 + 4 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2.15 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 4 cores at 2.45 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.02 GHz: Cortex-X3
|- 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Sawtooth
- 2 cores at 3.46 GHz: Everest
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|-
|Apple A16 GPU
|GPU shading units
|-
|640
|GPU clock
|-
|1398 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~1789.4 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
|CPU
|300992
|381218
|GPU
|383422
|470366
|Memory
|190193
|198739
|UX
|225199
|309335
|Total score
|1104362
|1371770
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Memory
|RAM size
|12 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5X
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|-
|3200 MHz
|Channels
|4
|4
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 4.0
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 14
|iOS 17
|ROM
|Stock Android
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4485 mAh
|3349 mAh
|Max charge power
|24 W
|20 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (12 W)
|Yes (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Yes (60% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:36 hr
|1:43 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|114°
|120°
|Lenses
|2 (50 MP + 12 MP)
|2 (48 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.31"
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.5"
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/2.9"
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX633 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|10.8 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3648 x 2736
|4032 x 3024
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/1.9
|Focal length
|21 mm
|23 mm
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|-
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|1/3.6"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|1
|-
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|eSIM
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|October 2023
|September 2023
|Release date
|October 2023
|September 2023
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
|Bundled charger
|Not included
|Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the camera, performance, gaming, software, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone 15. But if the display and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Google Pixel 8.
