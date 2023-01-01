Google Pixel 8
- Screen: 6.17" AMOLED - 1080 x 2400
- SoC: Google Tensor G3
- Camera: 2 (50 MP + 12 MP)
- Battery: 4485 mAh
- OS: Android 14
- Weight: 187 grams (6.6 oz)
Specifications of the Pixel 8 was provided by insiders and may not be fully accurate. This page will be updated after the official release.
Review
Display
90
Camera
71
Performance
78
Gaming
70
Battery
81*
Connectivity
84
NanoReview Score
78*
Scores marked with a red asterisk (*) are approximate, as we currently do not have sufficient test results to make a precise estimation.
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.17 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|427 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|Yes
|Max rated brightness
|550 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1400 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Design and build
|Height
|150.5 mm (5.93 inches)
|Width
|70.8 mm (2.79 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|187 g (6.6 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|Advanced cooling
|Vapor chamber
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Google Tensor G3
|Max clock
|3000 MHz
|CPU cores
|9 (1 + 4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2.15 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 4 cores at 2.45 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.02 GHz: Cortex-X3
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
Benchmarks
Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
1504
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
3963
AnTuTu Benchmark 10
1104362
|CPU
|300992
|GPU
|383422
|Memory
|190193
|UX
|225199
|Total score
|1104362
AnTuTu 10 Android Phone Scores - 89th place
Memory
|RAM size
|12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5X
|Channels
|4
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 4.0
|Memory card
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 14
|ROM
|Stock Android
Battery
|Capacity
|4485 mAh
|Max charge power
|24 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (12 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:36 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|114°
|Lenses
|2 (50 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.31"
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/2.9"
- Phase autofocus
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|10.8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3648 x 2736
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|21 mm
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|5G support
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|FM radio
|No
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|October 2023
|Release date
|October 2023
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Not included
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Pixel 8 may differ by country or region