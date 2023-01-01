Google Pixel 8 Screen: 6.17" AMOLED - 1080 x 2400

Specifications of the Pixel 8 was provided by insiders and may not be fully accurate. This page will be updated after the official release.

Review Display 90 Camera 71 Performance 78 Gaming 70 Battery 81 * Connectivity 84 NanoReview Score 78 * Scores marked with a red asterisk ( * ) are approximate, as we currently do not have sufficient test results to make a precise estimation.

Display Type AMOLED Size 6.17 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 427 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes Max rated brightness 550 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1400 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

Design and build Height 150.5 mm (5.93 inches) Width 70.8 mm (2.79 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 187 g (6.6 oz) Waterproof IP68 Advanced cooling Vapor chamber Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors White, Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display

Performance All specs and test Google Pixel 8 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Google Tensor G3 Max clock 3000 MHz CPU cores 9 (1 + 4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 2.15 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 4 cores at 2.45 GHz: Cortex-A715

- 1 core at 3.02 GHz: Cortex-X3 Lithography process 4 nanometers Benchmarks Geekbench 6 (Single-Core) 1504 Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core) 3963 AnTuTu Benchmark 10 1104362 CPU 300992 GPU 383422 Memory 190193 UX 225199 Total score 1104362 AnTuTu 10 Android Phone Scores - 89th place Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5X Channels 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 4.0 Memory card No

Software Operating system Android 14 ROM Stock Android

Battery Capacity 4485 mAh Max charge power 24 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging Yes (12 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:36 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of the Pixel 8 Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 114° Lenses 2 (50 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Sensor: 1/1.31"

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Sensor: 1/2.9"

- Phase autofocus

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 10.8 megapixels Image resolution 3648 x 2736 Aperture f/2.2 Focal length 21 mm Pixel size 1.22 microns Sensor size 1/3.1" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 1 Type of SIM card Nano eSIM support * Yes Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 20 5G support Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No

Other Category Flagship Announced October 2023 Release date October 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Bundled charger Not included

