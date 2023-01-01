Home > Google Smartphones > Google Pixel 8: specifications and benchmarks

Google Pixel 8

Google Pixel 8
  • Screen: 6.17" AMOLED - 1080 x 2400
  • SoC: Google Tensor G3
  • Camera: 2 (50 MP + 12 MP)
  • Battery: 4485 mAh
  • OS: Android 14
  • Weight: 187 grams (6.6 oz)
Specifications of the Pixel 8 was provided by insiders and may not be fully accurate. This page will be updated after the official release.

Review

Display
90
Camera
71
Performance
78
Gaming
70
Battery
81*
Connectivity
84
NanoReview Score
78*
Scores marked with a red asterisk (*) are approximate, as we currently do not have sufficient test results to make a precise estimation.

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Google Pixel 8

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.17 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 427 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes
Max rated brightness 550 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1400 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display

Design and build

Height 150.5 mm (5.93 inches)
Width 70.8 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 187 g (6.6 oz)
Waterproof IP68
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display

Performance

All specs and test Google Pixel 8 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Google Tensor G3
Max clock 3000 MHz
CPU cores 9 (1 + 4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2.15 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 4 cores at 2.45 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.02 GHz: Cortex-X3
Lithography process 4 nanometers

Benchmarks

Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
1504
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
3963
AnTuTu Benchmark 10
1104362
CPU 300992
GPU 383422
Memory 190193
UX 225199
Total score 1104362
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X
Channels 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0
Memory card No

Software

Operating system Android 14
ROM Stock Android

Battery

Capacity 4485 mAh
Max charge power 24 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging Yes (12 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:36 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Pixel 8
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 114°
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.31"
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/2.9"
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10.8 megapixels
Image resolution 3648 x 2736
Aperture f/2.2
Focal length 21 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns
Sensor size 1/3.1"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 1
Type of SIM card Nano
eSIM support* Yes
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 20
5G support Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No

Other

Category Flagship
Announced October 2023
Release date October 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Not included
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Pixel 8 may differ by country or region

User ratings

5 of 5 points (1 votes)

Competitors

1. Pixel 8 Pro or Pixel 8
2. Pixel 7a or Pixel 8
3. Pixel 7 or Pixel 8
4. iPhone 15 or Pixel 8
5. iPhone 15 Pro or Pixel 8
6. Galaxy S23 or Pixel 8
7. iPhone 14 or Pixel 8
8. Pixel 6 or Pixel 8
9. Pixel 7 Pro or Pixel 8
10. Phone (2) or Pixel 8
11. Edge 40 or Pixel 8
Compare other phones (1200+)

Write a comment

Promotion
EnglishРусский