Honor Magic 5 Pro vs Magic 5 Ultimate VS Honor Magic 5 Pro Honor Magic 5 Ultimate Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.81-inch Honor Magic 5 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on February 27, 2023, against the Honor Magic 5 Ultimate, which is powered by the same chip. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Honor Magic 5 Ultimate Comes with 350 mAh larger battery capacity: 5450 vs 5100 mAh

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Honor Magic 5 Pro Price Honor Magic 5 Ultimate Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type OLED OLED Size 6.81 inches 6.81 inches Resolution 1312 x 2848 pixels 1312 x 2848 pixels Aspect ratio 19.54:9 19.54:9 PPI 460 ppi 460 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes Max rated brightness 700 nits - Max rated brightness in HDR 1800 nits 1800 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass Corning Gorilla Glass Screen-to-body ratio 91% 91% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Peak brightness test (auto) Magic 5 Pro 1235 nits Magic 5 Ultimate n/a

Design and build Height 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) Thickness 8.77 mm (0.35 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 219 g (7.72 oz) 217 g (7.65 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Rear material Glass - Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Green Black, Orange Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Magic 5 Pro 91% Magic 5 Ultimate 91%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12, 16 GB 16 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5X Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 256, 512 GB 512 GB Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 4.0 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 13 ROM Magic UI 7.1 MagicOS 7.1

Battery Specifications Capacity 5100 mAh 5450 mAh Charge power 66 W 66 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (50 W) Reverse charging Yes Yes Fast charging Yes (75% in 30 min) Yes Full charging time 0:48 hr - Battery life tests Web browsing 12:54 hr - Watching video 15:45 hr - Gaming 05:15 hr - Standby 100 hr - General battery life Magic 5 Pro 34:12 hr Magic 5 Ultimate n/a Phones With the Best Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8192 x 6144 Zoom Optical, 3.5x Optical, 3.5x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) - Angle of widest lens 122° 122° Lenses 4 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) 4 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.12", Sony IMX878 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.0", Sony IMX989 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/3.0

- Focal length: 90 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/3.0

- Focal length: 90 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.4", Sony IMX758 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Sensor: 1/2.5" (CMOS)

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Sensor: 1/2.5", Sony (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens Yes Yes Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Honor Magic 5 Pro from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 12 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 4096 x 3072 4096 x 3072 Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Magic 5 Pro 154 Magic 5 Ultimate n/a Video quality Magic 5 Pro 144 Magic 5 Ultimate n/a Generic camera score Magic 5 Pro 152 Magic 5 Ultimate n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.1 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced February 2023 March 2023 Release date March 2023 March 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Honor Magic 5 Ultimate.