Huawei Honor Magic 5 Pro vs Magic 5 VS Huawei Honor Magic 5 Pro Huawei Honor Magic 5 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.81-inch Huawei Honor Magic 5 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on February 27, 2023, against the Huawei Honor Magic 5, which is powered by the same chip. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor Magic 5 Pro Supports wireless charging up to 50W

Supports wireless charging up to 50W The rear camera has a 3.5x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 3.5x optical zoom Optical image stabilization Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor Magic 5 Weighs 28 grams less

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Huawei Honor Magic 5 Pro Price Huawei Honor Magic 5 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type OLED OLED Size 6.81 inches 6.73 inches Resolution 1312 x 2848 pixels 1224 x 2688 pixels Aspect ratio 19.54:9 19.76:9 PPI 460 ppi 439 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes Max rated brightness 600 nits 600 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1800 nits 1600 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 91% 90.4% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming

Design and build Height 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) 161.4 mm (6.35 inches) Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) Thickness 8.77 mm (0.35 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 219 g (7.72 oz) 191 g (6.74 oz) Waterproof IP68 - Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Green Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Honor Magic 5 Pro +1% 91% Honor Magic 5 90.4%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12, 16 GB 8, 12, 16 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 256, 512 GB 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 4.0 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 13 ROM Magic UI 7.1 Magic UI 7.1

Battery Specifications Capacity 5100 mAh 5100 mAh Charge power 66 W 66 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (50 W) No Reverse charging Yes Yes Fast charging Yes Yes

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 54 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8768 x 6144 Zoom Optical, 3.5x Optical, 2.5x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) - Angle of widest lens 122° 122° Lenses 4 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) 3 (54 MP + 32 MP + 50 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.12", Sony IMX878 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 54 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Sensor: 1/1.49", Sony IMX800 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/3.0

- Focal length: 90 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 32 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Sensor: 1/2.5" (CMOS)

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Sensor: 1/2.5"

Depth lens Yes - Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Huawei Honor Magic 5 Pro from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 12 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 4096 x 3072 4096 x 3072 Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Honor Magic 5 Pro 154 Honor Magic 5 n/a Video quality Honor Magic 5 Pro 144 Honor Magic 5 n/a Generic camera score Honor Magic 5 Pro 152 Honor Magic 5 n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.1 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced February 2023 February 2023 Release date March 2023 March 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Huawei Honor Magic 5 Pro. It has a better battery life and camera.