Review Display 94 Performance 92 Battery 94 Camera 89 Connectivity 86 NanoReview score 88

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei Honor Magic 5 Pro

94 Display Type OLED Size 6.81 inches Resolution 1312 x 2848 pixels Aspect ratio 19.54:9 PPI 460 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes Max rated brightness 600 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1800 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass Screen-to-body ratio 91% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming

85 Design and build Height 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) Thickness 8.77 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 219 g (7.72 oz) Waterproof IP68 Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 91%

92 Performance All specs and test Huawei Honor Magic 5 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Max. clock 3200 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3) Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715

- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3 L3 cache 8 MB Lithography process 4 nanometers Graphics Adreno 740 GPU clock 680 MHz Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1421 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 4584 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 1010161 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Android Ranking - 42nd place Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12, 16 GB Memory type LPDDR5 Channels 4 Storage Storage size 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 4.0 Memory card No

68 Software Operating system Android 13 ROM Magic UI 7.1

94 Battery Specifications Capacity 5100 mAh Charge power 66 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Reverse charging Yes Fast charging Yes

89 Camera Specs and camera test of the Honor Magic 5 Pro Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 Zoom Optical, 3.5x Flash Dual LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 122° Lenses 4 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.12", Sony IMX878 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/3.0

- Focal length: 90 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Sensor: 1/2.5" (CMOS)

Depth lens Yes Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Huawei Honor Magic 5 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 4096 x 3072 Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality 154 Video quality 144 Generic camera score 152

86 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No 5G support Yes

81 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No

Other Category Flagship Announced February 2023 Release date March 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Honor Magic 5 Pro may differ by country or region