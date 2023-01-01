Huawei Honor Magic 5 Pro
- Screen: 6.81" OLED - 1312 x 2848
- SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
- Camera: 4 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP)
- Battery: 5100 mAh
- OS: Android 13
- Weight: 219 grams (7.72 oz)
Review
Display
94
Performance
92
Battery
94
Camera
89
Connectivity
86
NanoReview score
88
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei Honor Magic 5 Pro
94
Display
|Type
|OLED
|Size
|6.81 inches
|Resolution
|1312 x 2848 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.54:9
|PPI
|460 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|Yes
|Max rated brightness
|600 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1800 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|91%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
85
Design and build
|Height
|162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
|Width
|76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
|Thickness
|8.77 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|219 g (7.72 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
91%
92
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
|Max. clock
|3200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
|Architecture
|- 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 740
|GPU clock
|680 MHz
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1421
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4584
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
1010161
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Android Ranking - 42nd place
Memory
|RAM size
|8, 12, 16 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|Channels
|4
|Storage size
|256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 4.0
|Memory card
|No
68
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|ROM
|Magic UI 7.1
94
Battery
|Capacity
|5100 mAh
|Charge power
|66 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (50 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes
89
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Optical, 3.5x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|122°
|Lenses
|4 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.12", Sony IMX878 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/3.0
- Focal length: 90 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.5" (CMOS)
|Depth lens
|Yes
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Huawei Honor Magic 5 Pro from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4096 x 3072
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
154
Video quality
144
Generic camera score
152
86
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|5G support
|Yes
81
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|FM radio
|No
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2023
|Release date
|March 2023
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Honor Magic 5 Pro may differ by country or region