Home > Huawei Smartphones > Huawei Honor Magic 5 Pro: specifications and benchmarks

Huawei Honor Magic 5 Pro

Huawei Honor Magic 5 Pro
  • Screen: 6.81" OLED - 1312 x 2848
  • SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
  • Camera: 4 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP)
  • Battery: 5100 mAh
  • OS: Android 13
  • Weight: 219 grams (7.72 oz)

Review

Display
94
Performance
92
Battery
94
Camera
89
Connectivity
86
NanoReview score
88

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei Honor Magic 5 Pro
94

Display

Type OLED
Size 6.81 inches
Resolution 1312 x 2848 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.54:9
PPI 460 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes
Max rated brightness 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1800 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass
Screen-to-body ratio 91%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
85

Design and build

Height 162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8.77 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 219 g (7.72 oz)
Waterproof IP68
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
91%
92

Performance

All specs and test Huawei Honor Magic 5 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Max. clock 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
L3 cache 8 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 740
GPU clock 680 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1421
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4584
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
1010161
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5
Channels 4
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0
Memory card No
68

Software

Operating system Android 13
ROM Magic UI 7.1
94

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5100 mAh
Charge power 66 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging Yes
Fast charging Yes
89

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Honor Magic 5 Pro
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 3.5x
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 122°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.12", Sony IMX878 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/3.0
- Focal length: 90 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.5" (CMOS)
Depth lens Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Huawei Honor Magic 5 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4096 x 3072
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
154
Video quality
144
Generic camera score
152
86

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
5G support Yes
81

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No

Other

Category Flagship
Announced February 2023
Release date March 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Honor Magic 5 Pro may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.8 of 5 points (11 votes)

Competitors

1. Huawei Honor Magic 5 Pro and Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
2. Huawei Honor Magic 5 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon)
3. Huawei Honor Magic 5 Pro and Magic 4 Pro
4. Huawei Honor Magic 5 Pro and Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max
5. Huawei Honor Magic 5 Pro and Xiaomi 13 Pro
6. Huawei Honor Magic 5 Pro and OnePlus 11
7. Huawei Honor Magic 5 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
8. Huawei Honor Magic 5 Pro and Magic 5
Compare other phones (1000+)

Write a comment

Promotion
РусскийEnglish