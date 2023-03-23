Home > Smartphone comparison > Mate X3 vs Magic V2 – which one to choose?

Huawei Mate X3 vs Honor Magic V2

83 out of 100
Huawei Mate X3
VS
88 out of 100
Honor Magic V2
Huawei Mate X3
Honor Magic V2

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 7.85-inch Huawei Mate X3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on March 23, 2023, against the Honor Magic V2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate X3
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Handles wireless charging up to 50W
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
Reasons to consider the Honor Magic V2
  • Has 33% more RAM: 16GB versus 12GB
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 7 wireless networks
  • Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus UFS 3.1
  • 14% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1500 and 1313 points

Review

Evaluation of Huawei Mate X3 and Honor Magic V2 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Mate X3
100*
Magic V2
100*
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Mate X3
67
Magic V2
94*
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Mate X3
83*
Magic V2
88*
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mate X3
vs
Magic V2

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 7.85 inches 7.92 inches
Resolution 2224 x 2496 pixels 2156 x 2344 pixels
Aspect ratio 8:7.1 9.78:9
PPI 426 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes
Max rated brightness 600 nits 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1600 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 88.9% 88.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 99.3% -
PWM 484 Hz -
Response time 1 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Mate X3
1161 nits
Magic V2
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 156.9 mm (6.18 inches) 156.7 mm (6.17 inches)
Width 141.5 mm (5.57 inches) 145.4 mm (5.72 inches)
Thickness 5.3 mm (0.21 inches) 4.7 mm (0.19 inches)
Weight 241 g (8.5 oz) 237 g (8.36 oz)
Waterproof IPX8 -
Advanced cooling - Vapor chamber
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Gold, Green, Purple Black, Gold, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-button Yes, in-button
Screen-to-body ratio
Mate X3
88.9%
Magic V2
88.5%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Mate X3 and Honor Magic V2 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Max clock 3190 MHz 3360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
L3 cache 6 MB 8 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
GPU clock 900 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~2764.8 GFLOPS ~3481.6 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mate X3
1313
Magic V2 +14%
1500
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mate X3
4258
Magic V2 +16%
4958
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Mate X3
995528
Magic V2
n/a
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 12 GB 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5X
Memory clock - 4266 MHz
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 256, 512, 1024 GB 256, 512, 1024 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 4.0
Memory card Nano Memory No
Memory card max size Up to 256 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM EMUI 13.1 MagicOS 7.2
OS size 21.7 GB -

Battery

Capacity 4800 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 66 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes
Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min) Yes
Full charging time 0:48 hr -
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:39 hr -
Watching video 10:39 hr -
Gaming 05:10 hr -
Standby 85 hr -
General battery life
Mate X3
25:17 hr
Magic V2
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8192 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 5x Optical, 2.5x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 60 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 122°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP) 3 (50 MP + 20 MP + 50 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX76 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX351 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3840 x 2160
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Speakers test
Max loudness
Mate X3
86.5 dB
Magic V2
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2023 July 2023
Release date May 2023 July 2023
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 66 W Yes, 66 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, battery life, and design are more important to you, then choose the Honor Magic V2. But if the camera and sound are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Mate X3.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

Related comparisons

1. Mate X3 and Galaxy S23 Ultra
2. Mate X3 and Mate Xs 2
3. Mate X3 and Find N2 Flip
4. Mate X3 and Galaxy Z Flip 4
5. Mate X3 and Galaxy Z Fold 4
6. Magic V2 and Galaxy Z Fold 4
7. Magic V2 and Galaxy Z Fold 5
8. Magic V2 and Mix Fold 3
9. Magic V2 and Magic 5 Ultimate
10. Magic V2 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G
Compare other phones (1200+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
EnglishРусский