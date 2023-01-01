Honor Magic V2
- Screen: 7.92" OLED - 2156 x 2344
- SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
- Camera: 3 (50 MP + 20 MP + 50 MP)
- Battery: 5000 mAh
- OS: Android 13
- Weight: 237 grams (8.36 oz)
Review
Display
90
Camera
78
Performance
92
Gaming
100*
Battery
94*
Connectivity
87
NanoReview Score
88*
Scores marked with a red asterisk (*) are approximate, as we currently do not have sufficient test results to make a precise estimation.
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Honor Magic V2
Display
|Type
|OLED
|Size
|7.92 inches
|Resolution
|2156 x 2344 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|9.78:9
|PPI
|402 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|Yes
|Max rated brightness
|600 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1600 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|88.5%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Design and build
|Height
|156.7 mm (6.17 inches)
|Width
|145.4 mm (5.72 inches)
|Thickness
|4.7 mm (0.19 inches)
|Weight
|237 g (8.36 oz)
|Advanced cooling
|Vapor chamber
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-button
Screen-to-body ratio
88.5%
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
|Max clock
|3360 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
|Architecture
|- 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 740
|GPU shading units
|2560
|GPU clock
|680 MHz
|FLOPS
|~3481.6 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1522
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5010
Memory
|RAM size
|16 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5X
|Memory clock
|4266 MHz
|Channels
|4
|Storage size
|256, 512, 1024 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 4.0
|Memory card
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|ROM
|MagicOS 7.2
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|Max charge power
|66 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Optical, 2.5x
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|60 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|122°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 20 MP + 50 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3840 x 2160
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|5G support
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|FM radio
|No
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|July 2023
|Release date
|July 2023
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Yes, 66 W
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Magic V2 may differ by country or region