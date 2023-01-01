Honor Magic V2 Screen: 7.92" OLED - 2156 x 2344

7.92" OLED - 2156 x 2344 SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Camera: 3 (50 MP + 20 MP + 50 MP)

3 (50 MP + 20 MP + 50 MP) Battery: 5000 mAh

5000 mAh OS: Android 13

Android 13 Weight: 237 grams (8.36 oz)

Review Display 90 Camera 78 Performance 92 Gaming 100 * Battery 94 * Connectivity 87 NanoReview Score 88 * Scores marked with a red asterisk ( * ) are approximate, as we currently do not have sufficient test results to make a precise estimation.

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Honor Magic V2

Display Type OLED Size 7.92 inches Resolution 2156 x 2344 pixels Aspect ratio 9.78:9 PPI 402 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes Max rated brightness 600 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1600 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 88.5% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming

Design and build Height 156.7 mm (6.17 inches) Width 145.4 mm (5.72 inches) Thickness 4.7 mm (0.19 inches) Weight 237 g (8.36 oz) Advanced cooling Vapor chamber Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors Black, Gold, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-button Screen-to-body ratio 88.5%

Performance All specs and test Honor Magic V2 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Max clock 3360 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3) Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715

Lithography process 4 nanometers Graphics Adreno 740 GPU shading units 2560 GPU clock 680 MHz FLOPS ~3481.6 GFLOPS Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1522 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 5010

Memory RAM RAM size 16 GB Memory type LPDDR5X Memory clock 4266 MHz Channels 4 Storage Storage size 256, 512, 1024 GB Storage type UFS 4.0 Memory card No

Software Operating system Android 13 ROM MagicOS 7.2

Battery Capacity 5000 mAh Max charge power 66 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging Yes Fast charging Yes

Camera Specs and camera test of the Magic V2 Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 Zoom Optical, 2.5x Flash LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 60 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 122° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 20 MP + 50 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 20 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Phase autofocus

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 3840 x 2160 Aperture f/2.2 Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 20 5G support Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No

Other Category Flagship Announced July 2023 Release date July 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Bundled charger Yes, 66 W

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Magic V2 may differ by country or region