Honor Magic V2

Honor Magic V2
  • Screen: 7.92" OLED - 2156 x 2344
  • SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
  • Camera: 3 (50 MP + 20 MP + 50 MP)
  • Battery: 5000 mAh
  • OS: Android 13
  • Weight: 237 grams (8.36 oz)

Review

Display
90
Camera
78
Performance
92
Gaming
100*
Battery
94*
Connectivity
87
NanoReview Score
88*
Scores marked with a red asterisk (*) are approximate, as we currently do not have sufficient test results to make a precise estimation.

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Honor Magic V2

Display

Type OLED
Size 7.92 inches
Resolution 2156 x 2344 pixels
Aspect ratio 9.78:9
PPI 402 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes
Max rated brightness 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1600 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 88.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming

Design and build

Height 156.7 mm (6.17 inches)
Width 145.4 mm (5.72 inches)
Thickness 4.7 mm (0.19 inches)
Weight 237 g (8.36 oz)
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-button
Screen-to-body ratio
88.5%

Performance

All specs and test Honor Magic V2 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Max clock 3360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
L3 cache 8 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 740
GPU shading units 2560
GPU clock 680 MHz
FLOPS ~3481.6 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1522
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5010
Memory

RAM
RAM size 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X
Memory clock 4266 MHz
Channels 4
Storage
Storage size 256, 512, 1024 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0
Memory card No

Software

Operating system Android 13
ROM MagicOS 7.2

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh
Max charge power 66 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging Yes
Fast charging Yes

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Magic V2
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 2.5x
Flash LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 60 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 122°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 20 MP + 50 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3840 x 2160
Aperture f/2.2
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 20
5G support Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No

Other

Category Flagship
Announced July 2023
Release date July 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 66 W
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Magic V2 may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.7 of 5 points (3 votes)

