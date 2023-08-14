Home > Smartphone comparison > Mix Fold 3 vs Magic V2 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 vs Honor Magic V2

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 8.03-inch Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2) that was released on August 14, 2023, against the Honor Magic V2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mix Fold 3
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Handles wireless charging up to 50W
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
Reasons to consider the Honor Magic V2
  • 12% higher pixel density (402 vs 360 PPI)
  • Weighs 22 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Evaluation of Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 and Honor Magic V2 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Mix Fold 3
100*
Magic V2
100*
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mix Fold 3
vs
Magic V2

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 8.03 inches 7.92 inches
Resolution 1916 x 2160 pixels 2156 x 2344 pixels
Aspect ratio - 9.78:9
PPI 360 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes
Max rated brightness 2600 nits 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1600 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.4% 88.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Peak brightness test (auto)
Mix Fold 3
1264 nits
Magic V2
n/a

Design and build

Height 161.2 mm (6.35 inches) 156.7 mm (6.17 inches)
Width 143.3 mm (5.64 inches) 145.4 mm (5.72 inches)
Thickness 5.3 mm (0.21 inches) 4.7 mm (0.19 inches)
Weight 259 g (9.14 oz) 237 g (8.36 oz)
Advanced cooling - Vapor chamber
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gold Black, Gold, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-button Yes, in-button
Screen-to-body ratio
Mix Fold 3 +1%
89.4%
Magic V2
88.5%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 and Honor Magic V2 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Max clock 3200 MHz 3360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3) 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
L3 cache 8 MB 8 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
GPU clock 680 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~3481.6 GFLOPS ~3481.6 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mix Fold 3 +2%
1526
Magic V2
1500
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mix Fold 3
4792
Magic V2 +3%
4958
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 12, 16 GB 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5X
Memory clock - 4266 MHz
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 256, 512, 1024 GB 256, 512, 1024 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 4.0
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM MIUI Fold 14 MagicOS 7.2

Battery

Capacity 4800 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 67 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes
Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min) Yes
Full charging time 0:50 hr -

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution - 8192 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 5x Optical, 2.5x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (1080p) 60 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 122°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 20 MP + 50 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX800 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 75 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10 (CMOS)
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution - 3840 x 2160
Aperture - f/2.2
Focal length 27 mm -
Sensor size 1/3.4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be) Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2023 July 2023
Release date August 2023 July 2023
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 67 W Yes, 66 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Xiaomi Mix Fold 3.

